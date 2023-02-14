Matt Bloomfield hails Colchester spirit after battling draw with Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Bloomfield hails Colchester spirit after battling draw with Walsall

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:13 pm
Matt Bloomfield’s side held out for a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Matt Bloomfield's side held out for a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Colchester head coach Matt Bloomfield was pleased with the ‘spirit and resilience’ his side showed in their 0-0 home draw with Walsall.

The Us have now lost only one of their last nine games in League Two and now lie nine points above the relegation zone, following an upturn in form under Bloomfield.

It was a game of few chances at the JobServe Community Stadium and a game lacking in chances and entertainment but Bloomfield was nevertheless pleased with a disciplined display.

Bloomfield said: “I’m sure everyone can see the spirit that is amongst them and they stood up and were counted at the end.

“We wanted to get a bit more tempo and pace in the game and we got the ball down and passed it a few times in the first half.

“But all of the stoppages didn’t really make for a free-flowing game, so I guess we’ve got to be pleased with another clean sheet, another point for our total and we move onto Saturday.

“We had to make a couple of changes because of injuries which contributed to things but I was really proud of the team spirit, the togetherness, the resilience, the discipline of the boys.

“For a group that’s fairly new together and in a slightly transitional moment for a football club, the way the boys have knitted together as a group, I’ve been really, really proud.”

Walsall squandered arguably the best chance of the night when Jamille Matt’s glancing header flashed wide from a few yards out, midway through the second half.

Colchester keeper Kieran O’Hara had earlier denied Tom Knowles and Isaac Hutchinson but the hosts also threatened at times, with Owen Evans saving from Noah Chilvers and Tom Hopper’s first-time effort hitting the side netting.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn said: “We were the better team tonight. We just didn’t have that little bit of quality in the final third.

“We’re looking so good and solid defensively. We just need better movement and pass selection, cross, final ball, through-ball – whatever it takes to put the ball in the back of the net, we just need to improve a little bit on that.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds as a football club and the supporters have been brilliant. I know it’s strange to say when we’re 15th in the league or whatever it is but we’re not far away at all.

“I’m a glass half-full kind of person and I’ll be looking up that table.

“We’ve got four out of five at home next and we played some really good stuff tonight. It’s just that little final bit of decision-making which will make all the difference for us.”

