Mark Robins hails goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres after Coventry beat Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Robins hails goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres after Coventry beat Millwall

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:27 pm
Mark Robins’ Coventry beat Millwall (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Robins’ Coventry beat Millwall (Nick Potts/PA)

Mark Robins waxed lyrical about Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres after the Sky Blues’ top scorer ended his eight-game wait for a Championship goal by securing Coventry a 1-0 win over Millwall.

An energetic and threatening Gyokeres was a handful for the Millwall defence all night before he took down Callum Doyle’s pass, turned past Charlie Cresswell and fired in his 13th league goal of the season from 25 yards in the 67th minute.

“It was an unbelievable goal,” said Robins. “An unbelievable finish, he must be 25 yards out, a little bit more in terms of the angle, and he’s buried it but he does it so effortlessly, the power is incredible and it was worthy of winning any game.

“That’s just his mentality, he’s really focused, he’s a brilliant kid, he’s really good to have around, he’s honest, he’s straightforward, he’s focused, he’s determined. He knows exactly what he wants and how he’s going to get there, he’s very selfish as strikers are generally, but he’s learning to pass the ball.

“You can see when he releases the ball, he’s not doing it quite at the right moment to help both himself and the rest just yet, but he’s getting there.”

Gyokeres’ link-up with Kasey Palmer was evident all evening as the pair carved Millwall open and created chance after chance in the first half.

Robins added: “Palmer was unbelievable, out of possession, in possession, showed some really good touches, his work-rate was phenomenal, as was Jamie Allen.

“The fact Kasey is so bright, and he’s worked really hard to get to this level in terms of his fitness levels, deserves all the credit.

“It was a really good performance.”

Gary Rowett was also left full of praise for the Coventry frontman after Gyokeres’ winner, which saw Millwall drop out of the play-off spots.

An honest Rowett admitted: “Against a team like Coventry, when they’ve got Gyokeres up front what you can’t do is give balls away and leave him space against defenders because he’s very, very good at utilising that space and I thought at times tonight those transitions he looked an immense threat.

“Did we not deal with him well enough or is he just a really good player that a lot of teams are going to struggle against? I don’t know but if you want to keep a clean sheet and you want to get something out of the game I think you’ve got to go and keep him quiet and I thought he looked a handful all night.

“The goal is probably a testament to that, he brings it down, turns one way, wriggles back inside and hits it from 30 yards.”

Millwall were lacklustre in attack until Luke McNally was forced to clear Oliver Burke’s effort off the line, whilst Zian Flemming’s free-kick sailed high over the crossbar.

Rowett added: “You do certain things when you come away from home, tonight you look at Coventry and they really had the edge about them at the start, a bit like we’ve done to so many teams.

“Really bright, full of running, just looked like they were a bit more desperate to start the game and I think sometimes you have to accept that. It took us a while to get into the game.

“Did we deserve a draw? Probably not.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented