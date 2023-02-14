Jarell Quansah takes plaudits as Bristol Rovers hold Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jarell Quansah takes plaudits as Bristol Rovers hold Ipswich

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:43 pm
Jarell Quansah excelled for Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)
Jarell Quansah excelled for Bristol Rovers (Simon Marper/PA)

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton insisted “the sky’s the limit” for Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah after he helped dent Ipswich’s promotion hopes in a 0-0 draw at the Memorial Stadium.

Barton sang the praises of the on-loan 20-year-old centre-back after he produced an outstanding display at the heart of the Rovers defence.

“The sky’s the limit for Jarell and I am sure that he really can go on to achieve whatever he wants,” said Barton of a player who headed to Rovers in the January transfer window.

“It says a lot about him that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has him training with the first-team squad at Anfield which is right at the top end of our profession.

“I’m so pleased that they trust us with a player they think so highly of and he’s had to learn a different style of football with us.

“But if he keeps working hard and remains level-headed he can achieve anything because of his character which reminds me of Elliot Anderson (a successful former loan signing from Newcastle) because nothing fazes him.

“Jarell’s had to hit the ground running and get used to losing back-to-back games but I love working with top players like Jarell and he shows all the qualities in a new addition which is giving everything for the shirt.”

The Gas ended a run of four consecutive league defeats with a hard-fought draw.

Barton added: “We’ve managed to stop the bleeding against a very good side and I’m so pleased for the group and the club as a whole.

“We worked on making it tough for them and to a man they were superb and it was a proper team performance.

“And in the midst of all that you’ve seen a few young boys turn into men and they’ve laid the foundations to build fantastic careers, like Jarell.

“It was a thoughtful, enjoyable defensive display against a side that’s chasing promotion.

“If you can’t win you’ve got to dig in for a point and I’m proud of the way the group did that against a club with an embarrassment of riches.”

Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna, who side had 21 attempts on goals, expressed disappointment.

“The over-riding emotion is frustration because we wanted the win and I felt we did enough to win it over 90 minutes but it didn’t go our way,” McKenna said.

“There are positives to take because this isn’t an easy place to come, especially when they defend as deeply as they did.

“They’re not on a good run but they defended with a low block and tried to hit us on the counter-attack.”

McKenna, who has overseen just one win in eight, added: “We’re drawing too many games, not coming out on top of the fine margins.

“Once we get a win under our belt then the confidence will flow. Our focus needs to be on Saturday so we’re not in a position to be thinking about putting runs together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented