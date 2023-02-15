Scotland secure top spot in World Cup League 2 after thrashing Namibia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland secured top spot in the ICC men’s cricket World Cup League 2 after beating Namibia by 10 wickets in Nepal.

The Scots won the toss at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, and decided to field.

Michael Leask took 4-24 and Mark Watt finished with figures of 3-30 as Namibia finished 153 all out.

Scotland racked up 157 without losing a wicket in 22.1 overs as George Munsey posted his maiden ODI century, scoring 103 from just 61 balls.

Munsey was ably supported by captain Kyle Coetzer who scored 46 off 72 balls.

Scotland will conclude the campaign with games against Nepal (February 17), Namibia (February 20) and Nepal (February 21) but cannot be overtaken.