Huge blow for St Helens with Joe Batchelor out of World Club Challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Helens forward Joe Batchelor has been ruled out of Saturday’s World Club Challenge against Penrith with an ankle injury that is expected to require surgery.

Batchelor limped off during last weekend’s warm-up win over St George Illawarra Dragons and a subsequent scan has confirmed Saints’ worst fears.

⚪️ 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗘 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 🔴 Paul Wellens has named his 22-man squad for Saturday’s huge #WorldClubChallenge The four times in a row @SuperLeague champions Saints, taking on the @NRL premiers Penrith Panthers#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) February 14, 2023

Saints head coach Paul Wellens said: “Joe came off with an ankle injury, we sent him for a scan and it’s looking very likely that Joe will require surgery on his return to the UK.

“It’s a huge blow for Joe personally. People have seen the influence he has had on the team, and the progress he has made as a player has been significant.”

Further scans are set to determine the length of Batchelor’s absence, but he will definitely miss the start of their Super League season, which Saints kick off on February 26 at Castleford.