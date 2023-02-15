Competitive instincts take over – England’s Saqib Mahmood ‘chuffed’ with return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Competitive instincts take over – England’s Saqib Mahmood ‘chuffed’ with return

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 1:42 pm
Saqib Mahmood made his comeback after 10 months out (Nigel French/PA)
Saqib Mahmood made his comeback after 10 months out (Nigel French/PA)

England and Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood admitted his competitive juices kicking in settled any nerves as he marked his return from 10 months out injured with a three-wicket haul.

Mahmood was a rare gem in England’s tour of the West Indies last March with six wickets in two Tests, but a stress fracture in his back the following month has kept him sidelined for nearly a year.

He made his comeback on Wednesday for England Lions, encouragingly taking three for 27 in 7.1 overs in the tourists’ four-wicket win over Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial ODI between the teams in Colombo.

Saqib Mahmood made an encouraging return from injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Saqib Mahmood made an encouraging return from injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 25-year-old revealed he was fired up by an exchange with Lasith Croospulle in the first over after the Sri Lanka batter initially stood his ground despite being adjudged lbw to Sam Cook.

“Pre-game I was very internal and thinking about myself,” Mahmood said. “To be honest, I just didn’t want to look stupid out there.

“It’s natural to have those sorts of thoughts when you haven’t played for so long, but at the same time there was a part of me that wanted to go out and really impress.

“One of their opening batters got given out lbw and stood there for a little longer than he should have and I just had a word with him. That was literally it, it got me going.

“From there it was about the batters I was bowling at. The competitive instincts take over. For a first game back and not knowing how it would go, I feel really good and chuffed with how it has gone.”

Mahmood, who hailed a pre-game chat with strength and conditioning coach Phil Scott for bringing the best out of him, has been selected in England’s ODI squad for next month’s white-ball Bangladesh tour.

With that series opener in just a fortnight’s time, Mahmood, who could have had four wickets on his return but for a dropped slip catch, insisted he was not content merely to get back on the park.

“I wanted to contribute, I didn’t want it just to be a case of getting through the game,” he said.

“Every game I play I want to contribute as much as I can and put performances in which stands me aside from everyone else. That’s my drive pre-game. I was wary that a lot of it is mental coming back.

“This is why these games are really important, especially before Bangladesh. If I can get two or three games out here it just means that all the cobwebs and things you can forget about after not playing for a while are exposed. I felt great and hopefully I can kick on from here.”

Sri Lanka A were all out for 230 in 45.1 overs, with the Lions securing a comfortable victory with a whopping 58 balls to spare. Jacob Bethell, one of five Lions debutants, followed up his two for 50 with 50 from 58 deliveries at the top of the order, while Sam Hain top-scored with 52 off 51 balls.

