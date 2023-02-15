5 talking points ahead of England’s Arnold Clark Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 talking points ahead of England’s Arnold Clark Cup campaign

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 2:31 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 2:33 pm
Leah Williamson is in England’s Arnold Clark Cup squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leah Williamson is in England's Arnold Clark Cup squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England start their fixtures for 2023 with the Arnold Clark Cup, playing the first of their three matches when they face South Korea in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points as Sarina Wiegman’s European champions head into the round-robin competition.

Still unbeaten

Sarina Wiegman celebrates after her Engladn side won Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA).
England remain unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman (Nick Potts/PA)

England begin the calendar year having gone without defeat across the whole of 2022, extending a run that started when Wiegman took charge in September 2021. It is currently 26 games under the Dutchwoman with 22 wins, two of which were secured in extra-time – the quarter-final and final of the triumphant run at the home Euros in July. The Lionesses are now building towards the World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand this summer, where they will look to take the success achieved in Wiegman’s tenure to even greater heights.

Defending champions

England with the Arnold Clark Cup last year (Nick Potts/PA).
England with the Arnold Clark Cup last year (Nick Potts/PA)

The Arnold Clark Cup has served England well before – they won the inaugural edition this time last year after a 1-1 draw with Canada at the Riverside Stadium, 0-0 draw with Spain at Carrow Road and 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux, and Wiegman has spoken about the boost that provided in terms of momentum and confidence ahead of the Euros. The cup defence sees them follow the South Korea match with games against Italy in Coventry on Sunday and then Belgium in Bristol three days later.

Notable returns

Williamson (right) during a training session at St George’s Park (Mike Egerton/PA).
Williamson (right) returns after missing England’s last four matches (Mike Egerton/PA)

The squad for the tournament announced last week has a number of players back in after injury, including skipper Leah Williamson, who missed the games in October and November due to a foot problem. There is also a recall for fellow defender Jess Carter, another member of the Euro 2022-winning squad, and for two-cap midfielder Laura Coombs, having not been in the fold since 2020 and last played for England in 2015. Emily Ramsey has received her first senior call-up as one of four goalkeepers in the group.

Late inclusion for Nobbs but no England

Jordan Nobbs, who moved from Arsenal to Aston Villa in January and is eyeing the summer’s World Cup after missing both the last edition and Euro 2022 following injuries, was initially left out of this Arnold Clark Cup squad. But the 30-year-old midfielder was subsequently brought in by Wiegman at the weekend as Fran Kirby withdrew due to a knee issue – and Nobbs looked in the mood to impress on Sunday as she notched a hat-trick in Villa’s 6-2 win at Brighton. There is no place for Bethany England despite scoring goals since her January move from Chelsea to Tottenham, and fellow Euros-winning forward Nikita Parris has also been omitted. Beth Mead is out due to the ACL injury she suffered in November.

The opposition

Last year’s Arnold Clark Cup pitted England, currently fourth in FIFA’s world rankings, against three other top-10 teams. This time they take on sides in a slightly lower bracket, with South Korea, Italy and Belgium lying 15th, 17th and 20th respectively. South Korea, managed by Englishman Colin Bell, were runners-up at last year’s Asian Cup, while Italy made a Euro 2022 group-stage exit and Belgium reached the quarter-finals.

