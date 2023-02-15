Nothing will stop Lewis Hamilton speaking out on major topics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nothing will stop Lewis Hamilton speaking out on major topics

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 2:43 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 3:30 pm
Lewis Hamilton says he will continue to speak out on major topics (Mercedes/PA)
Lewis Hamilton says he will continue to speak out on major topics (Mercedes/PA)

Lewis Hamilton is set for a collision course with the FIA after telling Formula One’s governing body that he will not be silenced.

The FIA has recently updated its rules to prevent drivers from making “political, religious or personal” remarks without prior approval.

Their controversial clampdown comes after drivers – including seven-time world champion Hamilton and the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel – have spoken out on issues such as racism, diversity and the environment in recent seasons.

However, the sporting federation, and its under-fire president Mohammed ben Sulayem, has attracted a backlash for the new law, with a growing number of the grid venting their frustrations.

Earlier this week, McLaren’s Lando Norris called for a U-turn and said F1 drivers should not be treated like school children.

Asked about the FIA’s move to effectively gag the drivers, Hamilton, 38, said: “It doesn’t surprise me.

“But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on a number of topics in recent seasons (David Davies/PA)

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me.”

Amid ongoing tensions between Formula One and the FIA, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently said he “will never put a gag on anyone”. He also said he expected the FIA to clarify its position.

As it stands, Hamilton, who last season clashed with Ben Sulayem over the wearing of jewellery in the cockpit, would face a sanction from the FIA if he opposes its contentious rule.

“It would be silly to say that I would want to take penalty points for speaking out on things,” added the Mercedes driver at the team’s Silverstone launch.

George Russell
George Russell has accused the FIA of taking an “unnecessary” stance (Mercedes Handout/PA)

“But I am still going to be speaking my mind. We have this platform and there are still a lot of things that we need to tackle.

“The support of Stefano has been amazing and all the drivers are very much aligned on freedom of speech.”

The PA news agency understands that guidance regarding the implementation of changes to the FIA’s International Sporting Code would be provided to the grid’s 10 teams in the coming days.

However, Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell – who also acts as a director for the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association – said: “I am not too sure why the FIA has taken a stance like this.

“It is totally unnecessary in the sport and the world we live in at the moment. We are not going to limit our views, or our thoughts, because of some silly regulation.

“We are seeking clarification from the FIA and I hope it was a misunderstanding and trust it will be resolved before the first race.

“I cannot imagine that they would want to restrict any of us from our views. It is about freedom of speech and we have a right to share our view across any platform that we wish.”

