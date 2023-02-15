Ashley Fletcher snatches point for Wigan at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ashley Fletcher snatches point for Wigan at Bristol City

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 10:00 pm
Ashley Fletcher equalised for Wigan (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ashley Fletcher equalised for Wigan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ashley Fletcher secured a point for Wigan as Shaun Maloney’s impressive start as manager continued with a 1-1 SkyBet Championship draw at Bristol City.

The in-form hosts took a 36th-minute lead when centre-back Rob Atkinson got forward to powerfully head home a left-wing cross from midfielder Anis Mehmeti, making his first start since signing from Wycombe.

But Wigan hit back on 65 minutes, Fletcher finding himself unmarked in the centre of goal six yards out with time to control a Max Power cross from the right and slide his shot under the diving Max O’Leary.

It’s now a win and two draws for the Latics under Maloney. The result extended City’s unbeaten run to 10 games, but they had to settle for a point after hitting the woodwork twice in the second half.

The home side were first to threaten on eight minutes when Alex Scott let fly from 25 yards and just cleared the crossbar.

Thelo Aasgaard had a shot blocked for a Wigan corner on 14 minutes and moments later City had to scramble clear a Charlie Hughes header.

Mehmeti’s dangerous 22nd-minute cross set up Scott, who wanted too many touches in front of goal.

When City were awarded a free-kick near just inside their own half, Atkinson pushed forward expecting a high ball into the box.

Instead, Matty James played the ball down the left touchline to Mehmeti, who jinked inside and delivered a perfect ball for the centre-back to head home from eight yards.

City looked to be defending their lead comfortably as half-time approached but then Christ Tiehi unleashed a superb strike from outside the box that clipped the bar with O’Leary beaten.

Maloney’s side began the second period brightly, James McLean’s header being blocked for a corner. Then O’Leary had to gather a deflected shot from Tiehi.

The home fans were getting anxious as a ball from the right flashed across O’Leary’s goalmouth with no Wigan player on hand to get a final touch.

Pearson responded by sending on Nahki Wells for Cornick up front. But Fletcher’s equaliser came as no great surprise.

City raised their game and an Andreas Weimann centre found no takers as the ball was driven across goal. On 70 minutes, Scott headed against the bar from a Joe Williams cross.

The woodwork was struck again soon afterwards as Mehmeti’s cross from the left drifted over goalkeeper Ben Amos and came back off the far post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
4
2
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Qatar oil rig murder. Scott Forrest from Maud, is accused of murdering his colleague in a violent incident offshore. Robert Robson (wearing hat) died and another, Christopher Begley (blue shirt) was injured. Picture shows; Qatar offshore murder. Seafox Burj, Christopher Begley, Robert Robson.. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
William MacDowell, looked visibly frail during his trial at the High Court in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
Struan Primary was mothballed in 2022 Image: Google Maps.
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented