Middlesbrough boost automatic promotion hopes by beating Sheffield United

Middlesbrough came back from a goal down to win 3-1 at promotion rivals Sheffield United and reduce the gap between the two teams to seven points in the Championship.

Oli McBurnie gave second-placed United an early lead, but the visitors hit back to level through Chuba Akpom before Cameron Archer scored twice to give Michael Carrick’s side a fourth straight league win.

The hosts, who were unbeaten in all competitions since November 8, got off to a great start when McBurnie scored in the fifth minute with a downward header after getting on the end of a long throw from Jack Robinson.

Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen was then called into action to turn over a shot from James McAtee after the midfielder burst into the area.

The third-placed visitors enjoyed a good spell with Marcus Forss putting a shot over from inside the area and Tommy Smith also firing high from the edge of the box.

It was no surprise when they equalised in the 25th minute. The goal came when Forss found Akpom in the area and he side-stepped a challenge before firing past Wes Foderingham for his 17th goal of the season.

United looked to make a quick response with McBurnie shooting wide and Jayden Bogle having a shot beaten away by Steffen.

Boro also went close before the interval when Archer broke free on the left-hand side of the area before seeing his shot hit the side netting.

Archer put the visitors in front just three minutes into the second half, capitalising on hesitant defending to beat Foderingham with a shot from the left side of the area.

Anel Ahmedhodzic produced a great challenge to dispossess Archer when he looked set to go through on goal.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom sent on young forward Daniel Jebbison to bolster the attack with Ahmedhodzic making way.

But Archer scored his second goal of the night to give Boro a two-goal lead in the 74th minute, slotting past the advancing Foderingham after Hayden Hackney’s through ball sent him clear.

United players protested that McAtee had been fouled in the lead up to the goal, as did manager Heckingbottom, leading to him being shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner and being forced to watch the remainder of the match from the stand.

Jebbison had a low shot turned wide by Steffen and John Egan headed straight at the keeper in stoppage time.

Apart from that, there was little else to trouble the Boro rear-guard as Carrick’s team held on to take a vital three points.