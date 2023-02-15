Interim boss Narcis Pelach: Neil Warnock appointment has lifted Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interim boss Narcis Pelach: Neil Warnock appointment has lifted Huddersfield

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 10:58 pm
Interim boss Narcis Pelach’s Huddersfield lost at Stoke (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Interim boss Narcis Pelach's Huddersfield lost at Stoke (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Interim boss Narcis Pelach says Neil Warnock’s appointment has given Huddersfield a lift, despite Wednesday night’s 3-0 Championship loss to Stoke.

The 74-year-old boss takes charge from Thursday as he returns to football, 10 months after announcing his retirement.

But a mammoth task faces the veteran manager, as evidenced by their poor display in the Potteries.

Pelach said: “It was a difficult night; we didn’t compete well. First half, we were out of the game.

“The Championship demands a level of competitiveness that we didn’t give. It wasn’t enough in any phase of the game; it was clear to see for everyone.

“But with Neil in the building, we know that we’re going to be better.

“He’s the man who can help us to get better. We’re looking forward to tomorrow and getting to know him.

“I think his appointment has given us a lift; today, from speaking to the players and from when I talked to him this afternoon.

“He’s a man with energy, experience and knowledge; this is what we need now.

“We’re waiting for him and the players and staff are ready to work for him; I think he’s the man we need right now.

“He knows the league and knows football and I think he can give the right answer to the team.

“We’re getting one of the best coaches who knows exactly what is needed and tomorrow’s a fresh start now.

“We have to forget about everything else; let’s back Neil now, get behind him and let’s go altogether to get the points that we need.”

Phil Jagielka marked his 600th league start with a goal as his looping header handed the hosts an early lead.

The Terriers struck the crossbar through a Tom Lees header, but Will Boyle’s second-half sending off diffused any chance of a comeback.

Jacob Brown doubled Stoke’s advantage before Lewis Baker rounded off a comfortable win with a stoppage-time penalty.

Stoke boss Alex Neil singled out veteran defender Jagielka for praise, saying: “Jagielka’s been incredible for us.

“He’s 40 years of age and to put that into context, I’m 41, which makes me feel horrific.

“He’s an absolute credit to himself with what he’s done over his career. We’re fortunate to have him and you just wish he’d got more years in him.

“He’s been brilliant for us and I can’t speak more highly of him.

“He’s great around the place, good on the pitch and understands the game; all I need to do is point him in the right direction.

“I thought the early goal settled us down and from then until half-time, we should’ve put the game to bed.

“I thought we were more than good value for our lead at half-time and the sending off affects the game from then.

“It was going to be a really important three points for both teams. It now puts us nine points away from Huddersfield.

“The job’s not done – and we need to keep going – but I think tonight was a big step for us.

“There are still another 15 games to go and a lot of points to fight for. We now want to finish the season strongly and work our way up.”

