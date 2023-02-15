Russell Martin admits he was relieved after Swansea held off 10-man Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russell Martin admits he was relieved after Swansea held off 10-man Blackpool

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 11:16 pm
Russell Martin’s side beat Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Russell Martin's side beat Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Swansea head coach Russell Martin admitted he was relieved after his side avoided a slip-up against 10-man bottom club Blackpool.

A man down for over half an hour after the dismissal of Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino, the Tangerines cancelled out Matty Sorinola’s opener through a Sonny Carey goal in the 70th minute.

But Sorinola’s cross was turned into his own goal by Blackpool defender Callum Connolly three minutes later to give the Swans their first win in four league games.

Blackpool remain bottom of the table and without a win in 14 league matches, sitting four points from safety.

“Tonight, it is probably a bit of relief,” said Martin after Blackpool piled on heavy late pressure and hit the post through Carey.

“I’m really proud of the players. We have the youngest team in the Championship, but we should have been out of sight again by half-time, we were so dominant and we created loads.

“I’m really frustrated as we took our foot off the gas and the crowd sensed it. We don’t have the instinct to really kill it.

“Just before half-time they had two openings on the counter attack and Fish (Andy Fisher) made comfortable saves, but they were shots on target which are avoidable. That created a bit of anxiety in the crowd and in our players and it gave them (Blackpool) hope and energy.

“They hit the post late on, it made everyone feel more anxious, so it probably became more difficult than it should have been, but I understand it.”

Swansea led after Ryan Manning’s cross from the left eventually found wing-back Sorinola and he swivelled neatly to fire a low volley past Maxwell.

Patino was dismissed for a second yellow card after a foul on Sorinola but Carey levelled things up for Blackpool in the 70th minute.

But Blackpool’s joy was short-lived as within two minutes the Swans eased back in front through an own goal by Connolly.

Sorinola’s cross was awkward, but Connolly made a hash of his clearance to send the ball into his own net.

Swansea move up to 12th – five points adrift of the play-offs – but they were clinging on at the end.

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy said: “It was a difficult first half and we found it hard to cope with them.

“They deserved their lead, but in the second half the lads were great.

“We have had another sending off, but I’m not going to be too harsh on Charlie. He’s a young lad and he was just a bit rash. He was trying to win the ball.

“With 10 men, we have made a really good effort and got one back. Really, we could have got the second as well because we played well.”

Blackpool have not won in the league since October 29 and they have 15 games left to pull themselves clear.

But McCarthy insisted: “The lads all care. We had our chances so I’m disappointed with losing here.

“We are bottom of the league, but there is no point in being miserable about it. We have got to keep looking up.”

