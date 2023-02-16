England’s gamble pays off as tourists gain the upper hand against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s gamble pays off as tourists gain the upper hand against New Zealand

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 8:53 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 9:01 am
James Anderson took two wickets for England (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
James Anderson took two wickets for England (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

A gambler’s declaration from Ben Stokes paid off in style on day one of England’s day/night Test against New Zealand, following swashbuckling scores from Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Not for the first time in his revolutionary stint as England captain, Stokes tossed convention to the wind by calling an end to the first innings at 325 for nine – Brook having top-scored with 89 and Duckett making 84.

By then less than 60 overs had been bowled but Stokes decided that the prospects of a handy last-wicket stand involving number 11 James Anderson were less valuable than hustling the game forward and putting the Black Caps batters in under lights at Mount Maunganui.

His instincts proved exactly right as England made the most of conditions to leave the hosts 37 for three at stumps, Anderson removing Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls and also seeing Devon Conway dropped at slip. Ollie Robinson had earlier opened the tourists’ account by snaring Tom Latham.

Stokes’ ambitious decision making would not have been so effective had it not been for the runs of Brook and Duckett, who both batted with the kind of rampant tempo that defines their team.

Brook came tantalisingly close to a fourth century in as many Tests, following his hat-trick of hundreds in Pakistan before Christmas, and looks more a star with every appearance on the big stage.

New Zealand England Cricket
Harry Brook top-scored in England’s first innings (Aaron Gillions/AP)

Duckett, meanwhile, seized the initiative as he came within a few blows of becoming the first Englishman to make a ton in the opening session of a Test.

There were a series of wild and wayward dismissals too, collateral damage in England’s mission to redraw the rules of engagement.

Tim Southee sent the tourists in after winning the toss and quickly picked off Zak Crawley, ending a torturous 14-ball stay that saw him dropped in the first over, cleaned bowled off a Neil Wagner no-ball in the second and beaten on both edges.

New Zealand England Cricket
Ben Duckett was also in good touch with the bat for the tourists (Aaron Gillions/AP)

His struggles were a stark contrast to opening partner Duckett, who tucked into a series of drives early on. His refusal to let the bowlers settle on a length created scoring chances and by the time he pinged his 10th boundary off his hips he had levelled the fastest half-century by an England opener, taking just 36 balls.

Only six batters in history have scored a century in the first session of a Test, an exclusive club left intact when Duckett chipped debutant Blair Tickner to cover.

At the break England were 134 for two, scoring their runs at a reliably punchy rate of 5.8 an over. New Zealand hit back after regrouping, aided by some sloppy shots.

New Zealand England Cricket
Neil Wagner, left, celebrates the wicket of Joe Root (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Ollie Pope aimed a lavish drive at Southee on 42 and looked suitably annoyed when the nick was snapped up.

Joe Root (14) was next, finally coming unstuck playing the reverse ramp shot that has become something of a party trick over the past year. He had already pulled it off once, flipping Wagner over his shoulder for four to deep third, but this time he fluffed his contact and picked out slip.

England’s self-inflicted wounds continued as Stokes (19) quickly burned through his modest reserves of patience, slapping second debutant Scott Kuggeleijn to short midwicket despite lacking the room he needed. That tipped the momentum handily towards New Zealand but Brook quickly assumed control.

New Zealand England Cricket
Ben Stokes made only 19 but got his declaration right in Mount Maunganui (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

It took him just four deliveries to find the ropes, thumping Wagner through cover, the first of several hard hits off the left-armer, striking over mid-off, crunching off the front foot and leaning back to upper-cut.

He was in such good flow that even when he appeared to drop his hands on a delivery from Tickner, effectively withdrawing his stroke, it popped off the splice and scurried away for four.

After passing 50 he found an even higher gear, at one stage smashing 23 off seven balls from Kuggerleijn and Southee – culminating in a fierce blow for six over long-off.

The second break snapped his rhythm and, with the lights on, he appeared to lose sight of a Wagner bouncer that smashed the side of his helmet. After sharing a good-natured fist bump with the seamer, Brook passed the mandatory concussion checks but only managed one more run before departing.

New Zealand England Cricket
James Anderson took two wickets towards the end of the day (Aaron Gillions/AP)

Wagner again undid him with a short ball, although there was an element of luck too as the inside edge bounced up into Brook’s backside and back on to the stumps.

England hurried their innings to a rapid conclusion, before Stokes unleashed his pack of seamers.

Robinson waited until first change but had almost instant success when he had Latham caught at short leg.

Anderson then worked his magic as England cashed in under twilight, the prize scalp of Williamson coming after a smart DRS referral, before Crawley held on to Nicholls at slip – making partial amends for an earlier drop of Devon Conway on nine.

