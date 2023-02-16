I played the way I’m always going to play – Harry Brook happy with runs scored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I played the way I’m always going to play – Harry Brook happy with runs scored

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 10:50 am
Harry Brook was aware of the chance to make history for England against New Zealand (Aaron Gillions/AP)
Harry Brook was aware of the chance to make history for England against New Zealand (Aaron Gillions/AP)

Harry Brook admits he was all too aware of the historical significance a fourth Test century in as many games would have had, but was happier with the 89 runs he scored in the first Test against New Zealand than the 11 which escaped him.

Brook has made a huge splash since debuting on the big stage for England last September and reeled off a superb hat-trick of hundreds in the 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan before Christmas.

Having already conquered Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi, the Yorkshireman came close to planting his flag at Mount Maunganui, scoring at more than a run a ball and stiffening the tourists’ resolve at a key moment on the opening evening.

Had he gone all the way to three figures he would have been just the second English batter to score four in four, with the great Ken Barrington achieving the feat twice in the 1960s.

A fourth Test century in just seven innings would also have been a record in its own right, but despite realising how close he was to writing his name in the history books he was content to help chip in for the wider cause.

England declared on 325 for nine despite batting for just under 60 overs and made the most of Ben Stokes’ hunch by reducing the hosts to 37 for three.

Asked if he knew about the records that were at hand, Brook said: “Yes, the BBC told me the other day!

“It was a little bit (on my mind) but I’m not bothered now to be honest, I’m just glad I’ve got another Test 89.

“I felt good, I played the way I’m always going to play and put pressure on throughout the day.”

At various stages of their knocks, both Brook and Ben Duckett were tracking to challenge for the fastest ever England Test century, set at 76 balls by Gilbert Jessop in 1902.

Once a niche figure from the past, Jessop has become an increasingly regular name to drop since England turbo-charged their Test tactics under the leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Jonny Bairstow came within three balls of usurping him at Trent Bridge last summer, while Brook has been in the hunt on three separate occasions.

“Brendon’s not said to go for it but, to be fair, I went for it a couple of times in Pakistan,” he said with a smile.

“We haven’t spoken about it at all, but the nature of the way we’re playing, we are looking to score and put pressure on the bowlers. We’re getting into such better positions and that probably leads to timing the ball better.

“I feel like whenever I’m batting with Stokesy, I need to put the foot down a little bit. He’s always doing funky things, running down and stuff like that. I got a few bad balls and thankfully I put them away.

“I think I dug in for a little bit but then I decided it was time to go.”

Brook was also fully supportive of Stokes’ inventive declaration, which maximised England’s ability to use the tricky ‘twilight’ period at the expense of a final-wicket partnership.

“The best time to bowl is under these lights, when you can extract the most amount of swing and seam, so why not try and expose their top order to that?” he said.

“It’s the hardest time to bat and we’ve got three of the best bowlers to ever play the game. And thankfully we got three wickets. Yeah, it absolutely paid off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented