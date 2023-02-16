Welsh rugby players’ union: ‘Players have had enough’ amid contract uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Welsh rugby players’ union: ‘Players have had enough’ amid contract uncertainty

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 11:56 am
The Welsh Rugby Players’ Association say that ‘players have had enough’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Welsh Rugby Players’ Association say that ‘players have had enough’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Welsh Rugby Players’ Association say that “players have had enough” amid the ongoing uncertainty caused by Welsh rugby’s professional contracts freeze.

Strike action by players is a possibility as the Wales squad continue preparations to face Guinness Six Nations opponents England in Cardiff on Saturday week.

The situation has been magnified due to recruitment being on hold and next season’s playing budgets not yet being finalised for Wales’ four professional regions of Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets.

A view of the ball as players warm-up
Strike action by players is a possibility as the Wales squad prepare for their next game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A new financial agreement between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union has still to be confirmed in writing, sparking concern that a sizeable number of players whose contracts expire at the end of this season will head away from Wales, with a huge sense of uncertainty currently engulfing them and their families.

“What is deeply concerning is that until the long-form agreement is signed and active, no players’ futures are guaranteed,” the WRPA said in a statement.

“This is having a profound effect on players – especially those out of contract – and is placing unacceptable strain on mental health and overall wellbeing.

“Strike action is something that we wish to see avoided as a players’ union and our members want to be taking the field as they always have.

“But clearly, the anxiety caused by the situation is now affecting the lives and profession of players.

“Players have had enough. This is not a game of ‘Championship Manager’.”

Negotiations on the future of the professional game in Wales are handled by the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which comprises representatives from each of the regions, acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, including chair Malcolm Wall.

Walker met with senior members of the Wales squad on Wednesday “to further clarify the current position”.

The WRU then issued a statement, in which PRB chair Malcolm Wall said: “The new agreement offers a complete funding package to the professional game in Wales, but it does come with financial limitations which will directly affect salary negotiations.

“The cold facts are that the WRU and clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford, so the new agreement establishes a new framework for contract negotiations.

“The average salary of a Welsh professional rugby player under the new framework will be around £100k-per-year.”

The WRPA, though, criticised the publishing of the statement, which was released while the Wales squad trained at their Vale of Glamorgan base.

Wales players during training
The Wales squad are currently training at their Vale of Glamorgan base (David Davies/PA)

“The WRPA is extremely disappointed at the publishing of a statement by PRB and the way it portrays the players within Wales and ongoing WRPA relations with the PRB,” the players’ organisation added.

“Players feel let down, that once again they are the ones that are being leveraged.

“A point raised in the PRB statement mentions that ‘clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford’.

“Players and agents have negotiated contracts within the parameters directed by the PRB and its previous incarnations. Once again, the players are expected to clean up someone else’s mess.

The Wales Rugby Union logo
Walker met with senior members of the Wales squad on Wednesday ‘to further clarify the current position’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

“In the meeting with Nigel Walker, the players haven’t asked for anything unreasonable, nor an increase to the funding model.

“We understand that negotiations are complex, but this particular issue has been ongoing for a prolonged period of time with deadlines set and missed, promises made and broken.

“We urge all involved at PRB to prioritise fair agreement urgently and to acknowledge the position and wellbeing of the game’s main assets, which are its players. A satisfactory resolution must be found swiftly, so that all parties can move forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Inspections have been done to make sure the road is safe following the crash. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Keith Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
CR0041190 Reporter Name - Kathryn Wylie Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Mark Hall NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLLIE Wednesday the 15 February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
File photo dated 25/04/22 of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been urged to back a bid for a green freeport in the north east of Scotland. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday August 11, 2022. A consortium consisting of Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority and the city's airport, launched the bid in June. See PA story SCOTLAND Freeports. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
The Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Uniforms will be recycled in Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
A teenager has been charged after a series of attempted break-ins in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Highland League Weekly EXTRA, with highlights of the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle, is out now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented