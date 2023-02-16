Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out of Everton’s clash with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out of Everton’s clash with Leeds

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 3:18 pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sean Dyche will again be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton’s crunch Premier League clash against Leeds on Saturday.

The new Toffees boss has very limited options at his disposal up front and the continued absence of Calvert-Lewin, who was forced off with a hamstring issue during Dyche’s first game in charge against Arsenal, is a major blow.

“The root of the problem is pretty easy from the medical side of things and now it’s just time to make sure his body’s well,” said Dyche.

“We’ve got other good players here and I think it’s more important to focus on them at this stage. Facts are facts, Dom’s not available, so, until he is, my focus will be on the players we have got available and the team unit.”

Ellis Simms made only his second Premier League start for Everton in Monday’s 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool.

The 22-year-old is the only real frontman at Dyche’s disposal, with the likes of Neal Maupay and Demarai Gray offering different options.

Dyche tried to put a positive spin on the situation, saying: “I think the mentality has to be you score as a team and you hope not to concede as a team, obviously.

“But the framework of the team is important, so it’s not just about the individual players, it’s about putting players in an area to score goals, whoever that may be.

“The whole team has a responsibility to score, as we did against Arsenal with a good set-piece. Obviously you do want players fit but it’s the mentality of the whole group that’s important.”

The failure to bring in a striker in the January transfer window following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle was seen by disgruntled Everton fans as another black mark against those running the club.

A lack of goals is a major reason for Everton’s position in the bottom three, with the Toffees having found the net just 16 times in 22 league matches.

Dyche reiterated that the lack of new signings was not for the want of trying and urged patience as he tries to address the imbalances in the squad.

“I came in here with open eyes,” he said. “I know the squad, I know the situation. It’s going to be a big challenge, everyone knows that.

“The Arsenal game’s a reminder of the quality that is here. Of course the striking department has got less options that you would like in the Premier League, and especially for a club of this size and the expectation of its fans.

“The squad needs readjusting because there’s lots of players in certain positions. I’m trying to align a situation that is better going forwards. It does take time, we all know that. Within that time, the main focus at the moment is to fast-track that side into getting the points, winning games.

“Further down the road, of course I’m already talking about what can we do next, exploring many options, being in touch with the right people, getting our scouts working diligently across the board and covering as much of the situation as we can to try not to have this arise again.”

