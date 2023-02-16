Marco Silva not persuaded to change targets as Fulham edge towards European spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva not persuaded to change targets as Fulham edge towards European spot

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 5:08 pm
Marco Silva would not be drawn on talk of European qualification despite Fulham’s lofty league position (Adam Davy/PA)
Marco Silva would not be drawn on talk of European qualification despite Fulham's lofty league position (Adam Davy/PA)

Marco Silva will not be persuaded to change the goals he has set for his Fulham players, even if they move into the Premier League’s European places by beating Brighton on Saturday.

A win at the Amex Stadium would send Silva’s side sixth and into a Europa League qualification spot, far exceeding expectations that accompanied the team’s return to the top flight after winning last season’s Championship.

Victory against Nottingham Forest last Saturday means they have taken 16 points from the last eight games and are buoyant, having lost just twice in the league since November.

Manor Solomon
Manor Solomon sealed Fulham’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest with a goal two minutes from time (Adam Davy/PA)

But the manager remained staunchly cautious despite the Cottagers’ heady league position and refused to publicly set his team’s sights on new goals until he was satisfied they had collected the points required for safety.

“We are not going to change,” said Silva, whose side will leapfrog fellow high-flyers Brighton with victory on the south coast. “It’s not a lack of ambition. The best way for us to prove (ourselves) is on the pitch, not with words before or during the match.

“We don’t change the targets. We have a target inside the club in terms of points. Until the moment we achieve it, we are not going to change our target.

“It’s clear for us. If we get our target – that at the beginning of the season was our goal – I will be the first to create another.

“We need this. The players will know it first and after you will know it. It’s not important for the moment to say we’re going to fight for something different if we haven’t achieved our main goal. But it’s not a lack of ambition.”

Despite Silva’s caution, Fulham are chasing a first season in Europe since 2011/12 when they qualified for the Europa League via their fair-play ranking.

After progressing through four qualifying rounds they were eliminated in the group stage after Danish side Odense came to west London and snatched a draw with a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser in their final game.

Two years earlier, Roy Hodgson led them on a stunning run to the final where they were beaten in extra-time by a Diego Forlan goal for Atletico Madrid in Hamburg.

The run saw some of the most memorable matches ever played at Craven Cottage, including a 4-1 win against Juventus in the last-16 when the team fought back from 3-1 down on aggregate.

Yet Silva would not be drawn on talk of Europe. With a first qualification in a decade in their sights, the manager called for supporters to keep things in perspective should the team fall away in the season’s final weeks.

“In football, when you’re winning and getting results, everyone is smiling,” said the manager. “The mood is completely different. But I want the same if something comes along in the future.

“I said from the first day, ‘the only thing I asked of our fans is to be always with the team, not just in the good moments but in the bad moments’. It will not be all sunshine.

Fulham
Fulham were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in the 2010 Europa League final (Dave Thompson/PA)

“You have to be always on the same page. Football is so easy when you’re winning games, keeping clean sheets. Everything is so nice. Everything is perfect. But football is not always like that. What makes the difference?

“Some managers at some clubs stuck with the same manager and the same ideas. See where they are right now. They are really in a better position than before.

“It’s what I ask of our fans. If something comes that is not so good in the future, stick behind these players, because they deserve it.”

