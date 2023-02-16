Anderson impresses again and praise for Carrick – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 16.

Cricket

James Anderson starred for England yet again.

Benjamin button is at it again — Steven Finn (@finnysteve) February 16, 2023

Yorkshire revelled in the display of one of their own on the international stage.

Football

Bukayo Saka kept hope.

John Terry praised Boro boss Michael Carrick.

What a great job Michael Carrick is doing at Middlesbrough 👏🏻Two great signings @Cameronarcher_ ⚽️⚽️ @AaronRamseyx 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pnOcKdDkIk — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 16, 2023

Terry also enjoyed some family time.

Southampton did not want to let a big day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

While Liverpool turned the clock back a year to a successful night in Europe.

A brilliant header from Bobby at the San Siro, #OnThisDay last year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u9X5olgSDh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2023

Rugby Union

Harlequins put two strong brothers through their paces.

Happy 28th birthday Ellis Genge.

Rugby League

Opening day protagonists Warrington looked forward to getting a new Super League campaign up and running.

𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓! Come on the Wire! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/SDYuGcVta1 — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 16, 2023

And their first night opponents, Leeds, were pretty excited about it too.

Formula One

Not a bad view for a ride.

George Russell celebrated his birthday.

Oh, and it was my 25th birthday today. Thanks for all the messages. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FtWc766unJ — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 15, 2023

It was a momentous day for rookie Oscar Piastri.

A BIG moment. 🤩 The seat fit for @OscarPiastri's first-ever McLaren racing car. ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZYck7K7O9B — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 16, 2023

Mercedes gave away a trade secret.

Here's how we get those cool car shots you see in all the adverts. 🤯 Filming with the U-Crane. 📹 pic.twitter.com/adgJP6jFlJ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2023

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was looking forward to playing in Glasgow.

See you all tonight, it is always an amazing atmosphere when we come and play in Scotland and I can’t wait to get back on the stage. Thank you for all the messages of support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/4UvZjLhaoO — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 16, 2023

Athletics

KJT was seeking answers.

Is baked bean sauce the gravy of the full English breakfast? — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) February 16, 2023