Leah Williamson hails ‘cheat code’ Lauren James for shining England performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leah Williamson hails ‘cheat code’ Lauren James for shining England performance

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 7:19 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 7:43 am
Lauren James’s display against South Korea earned her the player of the match award (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lauren James’s display against South Korea earned her the player of the match award (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson lauded “cheat code” Lauren James after her shining performance in the 4-0 Arnold Clark Cup victory over South Korea in Milton Keynes.

James’ display, which earned her the player of the match award, included winning the penalty that Georgia Stanway dispatched to give the Lionesses the lead late in the first half, and was capped with her first England goal, a strike in the 78th minute.

It was a sixth cap for the 21-year-old, who made her senior international debut last September and has been in fine form for Chelsea this season.

James was praised by England boss Sarina Wiegman after the game, and Williamson said: “I think she’s a cheat code. I enjoy being on the same team as her.

“We have a squad that’s obviously got standards and non-negotiables and Sarina has touched on it before about this real English mentality, about how we’ve all been brought up to work hard.

“She’s trying to bring out the best of us as well and make sure that we bring the best of ourselves in the game – and somebody like Lauren is a perfect example of that. The girl is incredible.”

James was with Williamson at Arsenal before moving on to Manchester United and then Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

And Williamson added: “She was always going to be this good. It was just a matter of time. Her circumstances at the moment have just cooked up a bit of a storm for her and she’s flying.”

England’s right side on Thursday had James playing in front of Lucy Bronze, and the Barcelona full-back said: “Everyone knows the quality that LJ has got, technically, on the ball she’s probably one of the best there is.

“It’s fun for me to play with her because I know she’s always going to get the ball in the right place.

“I like linking up with her, and I mean, it’s crazy she’s so young now, because this is the player that everyone has been talking about for five years now – we’ve been waiting for this superstar and this is just the beginning.

“So it’s exciting to be here now at the start of her England career and I’m sure she’s going to score plenty more goals, have plenty more moments and have plenty more player-of-the-match awards for England in the future.”

There was also a tribute from South Korea’s former Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun, an unused substitute for the game, who said, when asked if James could win the Ballon d’Or: “Yeah, why not?

“She will win the Ballon d’Or one day if she works hard every day. She has everything.”

Leah Williamson in action for England against South Korea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leah Williamson says James is “flying” at the moment (Mike Egerton/PA)

James, the sister of England and Chelsea defender Reece James, said in quotes on the Lionesses Twitter feed after Thursday’s contest: “I’m lost for words really.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards and I’m just really happy and proud of myself, and hopefully I’ve done my family proud as well. I’m just wanting to continue to improve and help the team where I can.”

Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo – with finishes in quick succession in the opening few minutes of the second half – were the other scorers as Wiegman’s European champions opened their Arnold Clark Cup defence, and fixtures for 2023, with a dominant performance.

England also hit the woodwork three times in a match that saw them start with Milton Keynes-born Williamson in midfield in the absence of the unwell Keira Walsh – she later dropped back into defence – and James, Russo and Kelly as a front three in the team’s first match since Beth Mead sustained her ACL injury in November. Midfielder Laura Coombs came off the bench for her first cap since 2015.

England – now unbeaten in 27 games under Wiegman, with 23 wins – continue their Arnold Clark Cup campaign and preparations for the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, by facing Italy in Coventry on Sunday.

They top the four-team round-robin competition’s table on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who beat Italy 2-1 in the earlier game at Stadium MK on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Lauren James’s display against South Korea earned her the player of the match award (Mike Egerton/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby

Editor's Picks

Most Commented