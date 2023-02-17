Football rumours: Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father opens PSG talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father opens PSG talks

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 7:34 am
Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father starts PSG talks (Nick Potts/PA)
Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father starts PSG talks (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

The hopes of Barcelona and Inter Miami fans may fade following a development in the French capital this week. Lionel Messi‘s father, who is also the 35-year-old World Cup-winner’s agent, sat down with Paris St Germain executives to begin formal contract extension discussions on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mirror reports Harry Redknapp would be willing to come out of retirement if Leeds were to ask him to lead their dugout. The 75-year-old last managed in 2017 with Birmingham. Leeds have been rejected by Carlos Corberan and seen moves for Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot stall, the paper adds.

Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook gestures
Steve Cook refused a move to a Championship side (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Steve Cook could soon make a comeback for Nottingham Forest as they face a significant injury crisis, says the Telegraph. The 31-year-old was left out of the 25-man squad after he turned down a loan move to the Championship, but has jumped back into contention, with his club submitting an application to the Premier League to reinstate him ahead of their weekend clash against Manchester City.

Manchester United are monitoring Messi’s Argentina team-mate Paulo Dybala, reports the Express which cites Calciomercato. The Red Devils join Newcastle in showing the “first signs” of interest in the forward, 29, who has recorded 14 goal contributions in 16 league games since joining Roma in the summer after seven years with Juventus.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mason Mount gestures
Mason Mount has spent his career at Stamford Bridge, as well as loan spells to Vitesse and Derby (Tim Goode/PA)

Mason Mount: The 24-year-old England midfielder’s contract situation at Chelsea is being closely watched by Liverpool and both Manchester clubs, reports ESPN.

Diogo Dalot: The Portugal right-back has yet to renew his Manchester United contract, which Spanish outlet AS reports had led Real Madrid to consider a move for the 23-year-old.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Barcelona’s hopes dip as Lionel Messi’s father starts PSG talks (Nick Potts/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby

Editor's Picks

Most Commented