Marco Airale backs ‘supercar’ Daryll Neita to become a world beater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marco Airale backs ‘supercar’ Daryll Neita to become a world beater

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 9:01 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 9:17 am
Great Britain’s Daryll Neita can be one of the world’s best, according to her coach. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Daryll Neita can be one of the world’s best, according to her coach. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coach Marco Airale believes “supercar” Daryll Neita is revved up and ready to become a world beater.

The reigning British 100m and 200m champion is preparing for the 60m at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham this weekend.

The 26-year-old smashed her 60m personal best to clock 7.05 seconds at the ISTAF meeting in Berlin last week – just one hundredth of a second behind Dina Asher-Smith’s UK record of 7.04secs.

Daryll Neita
Daryll Neita won Commonwealth bronze last summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

It comes after Neita joined Airale’s coaching group in Italy 14 months ago and the Italian believes her progress has been clear since she ran a best of 11.12s and failed to reach the 100m final at the World Championships in 2019.

“In two years (between 2019 and 2021 when Neita reached the 100m Olympic final) she completely changed and turned into a supercar,” he told the PA news agency, with Neita’s 100m personal best now 10.90 seconds.

“Now my work is just to make sure that supercar is really performing, just putting a bit of oil in somewhere.

“For me now, it’s making the athlete run at their best and I think she can be one of the best in the world.

“So whoever is going around with her, no matter the nationality, I just think she can challenge.”

Neita won her first major global individual medals when she finished third in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships last year, coming after she failed to reach the 100m final at the World Championships.

She had previously won double Olympic bronze in the 4x100m and two silver relay medals at the World Championships.

Those bronze medals during last summer’s packed schedule frustrated both athlete and coach with the pair aiming for more this year – ahead of the World Championships in Hungary in August.

“The European and Commonwealth Games really upset us. This year our goal is, of course, to be able to improve in the finals even more,” added Airale, with Neita preparing to double in the 100m and 200m.

Reece Prescod
Reece Prescod can run faster, according to coach Marco Airale (Isaac Parkin/PA)

In October, fellow sprinter Reece Prescod also joined Airale’s group, which includes Adam Gemili, Ama Pipi and British 100m champion Jeremiah Azu in Padua, northern Italy.

Prescod, due to run in the 60m in Birmingham, ran 6.49 seconds in Berlin but Airale knows he can go faster after a frustrating and injury hit few years, despite last year’s 4x100m bronze at the World Championships.

He said: “I always ask them when they join the group what they can bring and I think he was able to bring a bit of the fire he has inside.

“He just needs to be directed, a fire is everywhere and now he just needs to focus. He’s been through a lot and, as I tell everyone, I just want to help them.

“The 6.49 seconds came and I think I’m happy but we are not because I know we still need to work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Great Britain’s Daryll Neita can be one of the world’s best, according to her coach. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby

Editor's Picks

Most Commented