Bowler Ollie Robinson hopes to be ‘worthy bearer of the baton’ for England

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 10:23 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 2:27 pm
Ollie Robinson claimed four for 54 for England (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Ollie Robinson claimed four for 54 for England (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

England’s Ollie Robinson hopes he can prove himself a “worthy bearer of the baton” after learning his trade as a Test bowler alongside the record-breaking partnership of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The distinguished duo moved level with Australia’s all-timers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the most prolific pairing in history on day two of the first Test against New Zealand, matching their combined haul of 1,001 wickets together.

As ever it was a team effort, Broad grabbing number 1,000 when he had New Zealand’s Neil Wagner caught by Robinson and Anderson snapping up a return chance from centurion Tom Blundell to reel in McGrath and Warne’s magic number.

But it was also intriguing that Robinson, a relative international novice by their marathon standards, outdid them both on the day as pick of the attack. He claimed four for 54 and increasingly looks like a reliable heir apparent.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, have acted as de facto bowling coaches for some time now and have taken a particular interest in Robinson, who has eagerly soaked up their tips.

He is improving all the time under their guidance and may one day be charged with running the show after their eventual retirements, an honour he wants to live up to.

“There’s not really words to express how impressive their record is, but to be on the field with them is a privilege for me and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” he said.

Ollie Robinson (right) celebrates taking a wicket
Ollie Robinson (right) claimed four for 54 and increasingly looks like a reliable heir apparent (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

“They’ve been very open and honest with me since I’ve come into the environment, which has been amazing for me and hopefully I can be a worthy bearer of the baton.

“A big thing for me is use of the crease, which I’ve learnt from Jimmy and Broady, that’s probably helped more than anything coming in with England.

“In international cricket, the batters are that much better. You have to be more on it and use the crease and use your skills to get more out of it.”

Broad had spoken to BT Sport at the start of play, well aware that he and Anderson would soon be resuming on 999 shard scalps after a double strike by the latter on the first night.

“Yeah, it’s a lot isn’t it?” he said with a smile.

“That’s really special and the way Jimmy bowled the other night, there’s no stopping him into the future as well is there?

“It’s been a pleasure to bowl at the other end, be a part of that side and win so many games with him. When we look back at all the wickets we’ve taken, there’s no doubt our favourites come in Test match wins.”

Whether they can chalk up another of those at Bay Oval remains to be seen, but they held the balance of power and a 98-run lead heading into day three.

Blundell’s accomplished 138 kept their first-innings advantage to a slender 19, but by racing along to 79 for two in just 16 overs under the floodlights, England reclaimed much of the lost initiative.

Blundell was full of respect for the men of the moment, putting his career-best effort down in part to the competitive edge of going toe-to-toe with opponents or their calibre.

“For me, I’m sort of in awe,” he admitted.

“These guys are the greats of the game and they’re bowling at you, which is a cool experience.

“It’s something that really gets me into the fighting mode and takes me to the next level. It’s always nice when you’re facing the world’s best.”

