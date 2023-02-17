Mikel Arteta wants protection against ‘very difficult’ turnarounds between games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta wants protection against ‘very difficult’ turnarounds between games

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 10:50 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:35 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta takes his side to face Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta takes his side to face Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta has called for the Premier League to offer all clubs the protection of not being forced to kick-off early on a Saturday having played on a Wednesday night.

Champions League teams do not have to play in the 12.30pm slot on a Saturday if they have played in Europe on the Wednesday night.

However, Arsenal will kick off at Villa Park just 63 hours after the full-time whistle blew in their 3-1 loss to title rivals Manchester City.

Speaking in 2020, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fumed in an interview with BT Sport after his side had been held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in the early kick-off having faced Atalanta in the Champions League.

The German said it was “really dangerous” to force Premier League players into action so soon after a midweek encounter and the rules were altered in 2021 to prevent Champions League clubs playing in that slot.

Now Arteta wants the same courtesy offered to all clubs, when asked if it had been brought up at a Premier League managers’ meeting, the Arsenal boss replied: “Yes. I think that is why one of the changes was made towards the Champions League teams, especially.

“There are certain rules with the Champions League. When you are playing on Wednesday night and then you cannot play (on Saturday lunchtime). So I think that should apply to any competition.

“But I think following the same principle, I think you are talking physiologically, that is very difficult to turn around on that period to get the best outcome and reduce the injury risk for players, but that’s it.

“They put the schedule the way they did. It’s a bit unusual, but it’s what it is. The players are highly motivated for tomorrow’s game because we want to perform well and win the game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously raised the issue of short gaps between matches (Peter Powell/PA)

“It’s not about being worried or not worried. We have to play. I want the players to be in the best possible mindset and physically ready to get that challenge going. It is what it is. We play tomorrow, we will have full energy.”

Arteta, though, insists he will not use the kick-off time as a get-out for a poor performance at Villa Park.

“We knew we were going to play at that time. That’s not an excuse,” he said.

“I think they (his players) are young. They have a lot of energy.”

The loss to City saw Arsenal slip off the top of the table as their run in all competitions extended to one win in five games across all competitions.

Having topped the table for so long, there is a different pressure on Arteta and his young players – but the Spaniard believes they can cope despite a lack of experience.

“If you want to be at the top, you have to do it. Looking at what they (the players) did the other day gives me a lot of encouragement to think that they are ready,” he added.

“We talked about the position we’re in for a few months now, the way the team is playing and the things you have to do to stay there.

“We know where the level is, we want to be in that level, and there were a lot of positives to take from that game for sure.”

