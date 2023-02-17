How James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s numbers stack up after 1,001 Test wickets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have now taken 1,001 Test wickets as team-mates, levelling the record set by Australians Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

The pair have travelled all over the cricketing world for the past 15 years taking edges, rapping pads and hitting stumps and need just one more between them to go out on their own.

Here, the PA news agency has look at how their numbers stack up against the game’s other most-prolific partners in crime.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad (England, 2008-2023)

Anderson (left) and Broad (right) have stepped out 133 times together (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tests: 133

Wickets: 1,001

Average: 26.47

England’s elite seam team first came together in New Zealand back in 2008, in a changing of the guard moment that saw them usurp Steve Harmison and Matthew Hoggard. Fifteen years later they are back in the same country and still showing the same skill and hunger that has contributed to an unprecedented longevity. Individually they sit third and fifth on the all-time wicket-takers list, but as a unit, nobody now has more.

Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath (Australia, 1993-2007)

Glenn McGrath (left) and Shane Warne underpinned Australia’s period of dominance (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tests: 104

Wickets: 1,001

Average: 23.17

The ultimate odd couple underpinned Australia’s period of dominance with a beguiling mix and match of styles and personalities. In Warne they had one of the sport’s most colourful and unpredictable characters, who single-handedly lit a spark under the art of leg-spin. In the relentless McGrath, they could call on the surest of sure things in terms of pace-bowling technique and temperament. Between them they could make any surface a batsman’s nightmare.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka 1994-2009)

Muttiah Muralitharan (right) is the top wicket-taker in Test history (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tests: 95

Wickets: 895

Average: 25.05

Muralitharan’s mark of 800 victims is unlikely to ever be beaten, with the mystery spinner overcoming controversy around his idiosyncratic bowling action to become the game’s most prolific wicket-taker. In a country dominated by spin, Vaas stands alone as Sri Lanka’s greatest seamer and was a reliably-classy foil for Murali over 15 years.

Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh (West Indies 1988-2000)

Brothers in arms Curtly Ambrose (left) and Courtney Walsh (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Tests: 95

Wickets: 762

Average: 22.71

The annals of Caribbean cricket are well decorated with pace greats, at least half a dozen of whom are considered as good or better than this pair. What stands Ambrose and Walsh apart from the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Wes Hall is their longevity and shared body of work. From young firebrands to flag-carrying veterans, they saw it all together.

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

Lyon (left) and Starc (right) are still going strong (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Tests: 73

Wickets: 580

Average: 30.04

Two stalwarts of Australia’s Test side in recent years, with Starc providing left-arm pace, swing and aggression and Lyon a wily brand of off-spin. Starc has made his mark by attacking the stumps rather than bashing out metronomic lines and lengths, while Lyon has overcome a lack of mystery balls to earn the nickname ‘GOAT’ among team-mates.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (Pakistan 1989-2002)

Waqar Younis (left) and Wasim Akram were a dream combination (Nick Potts/PA)

Tests: 61

Wickets: 559

Average: 22.16

A dream combination. Wasim brought the left-arm angle, control of the seam and ability to vary speed, while Waqar’s booming yorker, raw pace and use of reverse swing were the stuff of legend. When the duo was on song, there was simply nowhere for batsmen to hide.