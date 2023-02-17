Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: We don’t want to be ‘good losers’, we’re here to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: We don’t want to be ‘good losers’, we’re here to win

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 11:43 am
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle take on Liverpool this weekend (John Watson/PA)
Eddie Howe is making no apologies for being a bad loser as he prepares to go head-to-head with one of the “very, very best of all time” Premier League managers.

The Newcastle head coach will send his team into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday evening still smarting at the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August, courtesy of Fabio Carvalho’s strike eight minutes into stoppage time.

Klopp was less than magnanimous in victory that night, complaining over the Magpies’ game-management, and has since taken aim at their new-found spending power, prompting a stern defence by Howe.

The 45-year-old, who has made a point of insisting his team is not there to be liked but to win, said: “We are not here to do anything other than try to win the game we are competing in, and to not be the team that everyone looks at and thinks, ‘Good losers’. That’s not what we want to be.

“That is what I am trying to instil in the players every day. I want to build a winning mentality and culture.

“I don’t need any reminding of how painful losing is. I did most of that during my playing career and I hated that feeling and I tried to do everything I could to not feel that going into the next game.

“As a manager it is probably 10 times worse, maybe 100 times worse. I hated that feeling as a player and I actually detest it as a manager, so you’re preparing and working to try and stay away from that feeling for as long as possible.”

Newcastle’s defeat on Merseyside was the last they suffered in the Premier League some 17 games ago, and no visiting side has collected three points at St James’ Park since the Reds did so in April, a return which has left Howe’s men four places and nine points better off than Klopp’s, who have played a game fewer.

Klopp, who has won six major trophies – including the Champions League – since taking over at Anfield in October 2015, has come in for criticism over Liverpool’s recent form, but has an ally in Howe.

He said: “It’s the life of a manager, really. People have very, very short memories. What he’s done is incredible. How his team has played over a consistent time is unrivalled so, for me, he’s one of the very, very best of all time in the Premier League.

“All teams go through difficult moments, that’s the reality of being a manager.”

Asked about Klopp’s sometimes grumpy response to defeat, Howe added: “If you’re a good loser, then you’re probably in the wrong job.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies have been handed a boost ahead of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final after it emerged that midfielder Joe Willock suffered only minor damage to his hamstring and has a chance of being fit, while Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin could all be in contention to face Liverpool.

