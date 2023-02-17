FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 3:51 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 4:27 pm
Lewis Hamilton said he will not be silenced (David Davies/PA)
Formula One’s governing FIA has said drivers will be allowed to make political statements only in “exceptional” circumstances after seeking to clarify its contentious new law.

The sporting federation recently updated its rules to prevent “political, religious or personal” remarks being made without prior approval.

However, the FIA has attracted a fierce backlash from a number of drivers – with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton this week insisting he will not be silenced, and Lando Norris accusing F1’s rulers of treating drivers like school children.

But in a move to clarify the law – which has threatened to cast a shadow over the new season – the FIA has responded with a three-page document sent to the grid’s 10 teams on Friday.

Formula One drivers will not be allowed to make political protests on the grid
Formula One drivers will face sanctions if they oppose the law on making political statements while on track (FIA Pool/PA)

The document – seen by the PA news agency – says Article 12.2.1.n of the FIA International Sporting Code will still allow drivers to be able to “express their views on any political, religious or personal matter” in “their own space”, and outside of a race, via their social media channels or during an interview.

However, drivers will face sanctions if they oppose the law while on track – such as during the national anthem before a race or on the podium.

But, in an apparent move to appease growing unrest, the FIA said that in “exceptional” circumstances it “may authorise a participant to make a statement at an international competition that would otherwise be prohibited” with a request submitted four weeks in advance of an event.

It adds that the driver must “provide reason(s) why such permission should be granted”, and that each request will be judged on a “case-by-case basis”.

An FIA spokesperson said: “A guidance note has been issued to participants in international competitions that sets out the scope of the updates made to the FIA International Sporting Code in December.

“The updates cement the FIA’s longstanding commitment to protecting motor sport’s neutrality, and will particularly ensure neutrality during key moments across all motor sport competitions, such as podiums, national anthems and official activities ‘on the field of play’ – it does not impose any additional restrictions on individuals expressing their views outside of these times.

“The guidance note does not alter article 12.2.1.n of the FIA International Sporting Code.

“It was necessary to provide a separate guidance document to facilitate the implementation of the principles of neutrality across the many different motor sport disciplines.”

Hamilton and the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel have spoken out on issues such as racism, diversity and the environment in recent seasons.

Asked about the FIA’s updated ruling at Mercedes’ launch on Wednesday, Hamilton, 38, said: “It doesn’t surprise me.

“But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are.

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me.”

