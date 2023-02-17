Jack Baldwin expecting few surprises when Ross County take on St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Baldwin expecting few surprises when Ross County take on St Mirren

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 4:59 pm
Ross County’s Jack Baldwin ready for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County’s Jack Baldwin ready for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin expects few surprises from St Mirren when they meet in the cinch Premiership in Paisley on Saturday.

The two teams met in Dingwall in November with the home side coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

Malky Mackay’s side have mostly struggled since then but have rallied in recent weeks with their 2-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in their last outing the first loss in four league games and they sit one point ahead of bottom side Dundee United.

St Mirren’s 2-1 defeat against Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday night means they have lost three in a row for the first time this season and Baldwin is hoping County can capitalise on any fragility.

The 29-year-old told the Staggies’ official Twitter account: “I have said similar things before with regards to playing teams multiple times throughout the year.

“They are not going to differ much from when they were up here so we will understand what challenges they will bring us and how we can exploit them as well.

“We work on that throughout the week and it will be no different this week.

“Obviously they are fresh off the back of a defeat this week so they will want to put that right but for us, we are looking to impose ourselves on the game and keep the momentum that we picked up recently going.

“The mood in the camp has been good. We have had a few good performances recently. Things have picked up a bit.

“Obviously we had the weekend off when the Scottish Cup fixtures were on but it was a chance to get some good work done this week on the training ground ready for a big part of our season with the next few weeks ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
SSEN attempting to restore power after Storm Otto brings strong winds.. Image: SSEN.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
High winds have caused travel disruption, power cuts and damage to several buildings. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
The incident occurred outside the Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
Storn Otto brings travel disruption and school closures for many across the north and north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

The scaffolding at Elphinstone Court in Tilldyone was destroyed in the storm. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Health and safety watchdog called after scaffolding blows off Tillydrone flats following Storm Otto
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
61-year-old John Pike from Bristol was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts
Fiona Drouet has been awarded an honorary degree for her work against gender-based violence.. Image: The Open University.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car Picture shows; Robert Sherriffs attached an Apple AirTag to his ex-partner's car. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Apple Date; 16/02/2023
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
The fire destroyed the Beauly Launderette building
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury

Editor's Picks

Most Commented