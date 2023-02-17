Mako Vunipola bracing England to face a ‘galvanised’ Wales despite turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mako Vunipola bracing England to face a ‘galvanised’ Wales despite turmoil

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 10:03 pm
Mako Vunipola is ready to play a Wales team with their backs against the wall (Ben Whitley/PA)
Mako Vunipola is ready to play a Wales team with their backs against the wall (Ben Whitley/PA)

Mako Vunipola fears England’s visit to Cardiff will bring out the best in Wales despite the turmoil engulfing the game across the border.

Warren Gatland’s players have threatened to go on strike for the Guinness Six Nations round-three match on February 25 because of a dispute with their union over its freeze on professional contracts.

Heavy defeats by Ireland and Scotland have placed Wales in wooden spoon contention, but Vunipola believes that against England they will be driven by their sense of grievance and the prospect of humbling their fiercest rivals.

The Principality Stadium has been an unhappy hunting ground for England in recent years
The Principality Stadium has been an unhappy hunting ground for England in recent years (Adam Davy/PA)

“They’ll definitely be a galvanised team. When you have your backs against the wall there is nothing else to do but to come out fighting,” Vunipola said.

“I have no idea what is going on off the field, but on the field it can only help them make it simple and give it their all.

“We must expect the best out of them. The weeks before – round one and two – they mean nothing.

“You feel the history when you play Wales. The Welsh are not very keen on us. When we play them we know that we’re always getting their best.

“We know that they’re a good side – and when things aren’t going their way they’re even better.”

England have not won at the Principality Stadium since 2017 and have endured some torrid afternoons there during the Six Nations, most notably in 2013 and 2021 when they fell to heavy defeats.

Vunipola, who describes Gatland as a “serial winner”, has outlined the response needed if the tide turns against Steve Borthwick’s visitors.

“When the crowd gets behind the Welsh it obviously lifts them. I definitely feel like the game can very easily get away from you in Cardiff,” the Saracens prop said.

“Individuals are different in the way they react and when one or two things start going their way and they get a bit of energy from the crowd, they get behind them, and then we start getting on the back foot.

“What you’ve got to learn from that is to stick together and get even tighter and make sure that we’re not trying to solve it ourselves individually.

“Go back to the basics, the foundations of our game, and try and claw back the momentum.”

England will be aiming to make further improvements to their scrum after 2022 ended with the indignity of their set-piece being rated the worst of any tier one nation.

England have been working hard on their scrum
England have been working hard on their scrum (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Under the guidance of forwards coach Richard Cockerill, urgent repair work has been undertaken with Vunipola among those who was left aghast by how far it had fallen in comparison to their rivals.

“We knew the scrum wasn’t where we wanted it to be, but we didn’t realise how bad it was. There was a bit of a shock,” Vunipola said.

“As a group of front rows we take pride in the scrum so that was tough to hear. We’ve had to look at ourselves on a deeper level.”

