Napoli stretch Serie A advantage to 18 points with victory over Sassuolo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High-flying Napoli continued their bid for Serie A glory after moving 18 points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Sassuolo.

Luciano Spalletti took charge of his 1000th game as a coach and his team got off to a great start when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave them the lead.

Serie A top goalscorer Victor Osimhen got their second with an incredible strike into the bottom corner from a tight angle, ensuring Napoli extended their lead at the summit.

Everything Victor Osimhen touches turns to goals right now! 🔥 How did he score from there!? pic.twitter.com/XOms2T47TG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2023

Almeria suffered their third consecutive LaLiga loss after Girona beat them 6-2.

Struggling Auxerre, who are second from bottom in Ligue 1, stunned Lyon as goals from Gaetan Perrin and Jubal saw them come from behind to win 2-1.

In the Bundesliga, Augsburg returned to winning ways as Fredrik Jensen’s late goal saw them hand Hoffenheim a fourth straight league loss with a 1-0 win.