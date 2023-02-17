Cristian Stellini admits he should have pushed Antonio Conte to rest more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Stellini admits he should have pushed Antonio Conte to rest more

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 10:34 pm
Antonio Conte (right) and Cristian Stellini at Tottenham (Steven Paston/PA)
Antonio Conte (right) and Cristian Stellini at Tottenham (Steven Paston/PA)

Cristian Stellini admits he should have pushed Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to rest more following his latest setback.

Stellini will be back in charge for Sunday’s visit of West Ham after doctors ordered Conte to rest during a check-up on Wednesday.

Conte had surgery to remove his gallbladder on February 1 but returned to work eight days later and was on the touchline for defeats at Leicester and AC Milan.

The 53-year-old was not his usual high-octane self in either game and it has now been revealed he was in pain, which has resulted in this latest period of absence.

“After the Milan game, I felt sad because maybe I didn’t push enough to take this decision before. I felt responsible because Antonio’s pain continued under stress. I don’t want to feel like this again. I push him to come back when he’s 100 per cent,” Stellini insisted.

“It’s a big responsibility and I feel this but it’s not the first day I am here, it’s not the first day that I stay with the players and take responsibility.

“When I see the players and the team during the training, I feel we are capable to win every game and to progress in the Champions League, to win the next game, to win the game after in the FA Cup.

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – San Siro Stadium
Antonio Conte was on the touchline for Tottenham’s Champions League game away to AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

“I think we can do it. We have a good squad and without Antonio they show to us they take much more responsibility in this way.

“I sleep well. I have the team and I follow the team every day and this gives to me the feeling to be confident.”

Even though Conte has been told to concentrate on his recovery, Stellini revealed he has his boss on the phone three times a day to talk tactics.

The former Chelsea manager has also reiterated his desire to return to work and may have an eye on the visit of his old team on February 26.

But Stellini added: “Antonio feels the same every moment, every day.

“It is not because it’s Chelsea next. He wants to come back Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday but he has taken an important decision with the club.

“When Antonio is 100 per cent he will come back and not one day before. We made a mistake before and we don’t want to repeat this. We have to hope this time arrives as soon as possible.

“It could be before Chelsea or after Chelsea. We have to accept that and Antonio needs to accept that. People around Antonio like our doctor, the doctor that did the surgery, his wife and his family, have to force him.”

Conte was involved in team selection for the win over Manchester City, where he was restricted to a watching brief from his Italian home days after surgery.

This time he may have an impact during the match.

“Antonio is involved 100 per cent,” Stellini said.

“Probably we have some communication with him better than the last time. I don’t know what type, we didn’t speak about this (yet).”

