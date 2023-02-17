Paul Ince fumes as Mark McGuinness escapes ‘blatant red card’ in Cardiff win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Ince fumes as Mark McGuinness escapes ‘blatant red card’ in Cardiff win

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 11:27 pm
Mark McGuinness escaped with a yellow card for this foul on Amadou Mbengue (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark McGuinness escaped with a yellow card for this foul on Amadou Mbengue (Nick Potts/PA)

Reading boss Paul Ince accused referee Darren Bond of “bottling” a key first-half decision as his side lost 1-0 to Cardiff.

Ince was furious Bond had not sent off Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness for a lunging tackle on Amadou Mbengue in the 38th minute.

Romaine Sawyers ended a 111-day wait for a home win for Cardiff with his stoppage-time strike but Ince said: “It was a blatant red card and like any red card it changes the game.

“The referee has absolutely bottled it. It’s the same referee we had for our home game against QPR when we should have had a penalty.

“We will be told on Monday they’re sorry and he made a mistake. But that’s no good to us.

“You have to get those big decisions right and it’s a different game if he makes the right decision.

“Normally, I back my players, but we were poor from the first minute to the last. We never really got into a rhythm and didn’t put in enough effort.

“But it all goes back to that diabolical decision by the referee and he needs to be made accountable for it.”

Cardiff hit the bar through Callum Robinson and Sheyi Ojo before Sawyers’ late half-volley found its way through a crowded penalty area and into the corner of the net.

It made it two wins in a week for new boss Sabri Lamouchi, his first both away and home, and moved the Bluebirds five points clear of the relegation zone.

“It was the first one at home for me and the second one after Birmingham, so it was really important for us,” said Lamouchi.

“I’m so proud of the players because we created a lot and deserved the three points. We deserved to score in the first half, but we didn’t start as well in the second.

“We never panicked though – even when Ryan Allsop, our goalkeeper, lost control of the ball – and stayed focused to the last minute.”

