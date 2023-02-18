David Moyes feels managing one club for a long time could be thing of the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes feels managing one club for a long time could be thing of the past

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 9:03 am
David Moyes believes the idea of managers working at a single club for a number of years could be in the past (Owen Humphreys/PA)
David Moyes believes the idea of managers working at a single club for a number of years could be in the past due to the demands of modern management.

David Moyes believes the idea of managers working at a single club for a number of years could be in the past due to the demands of modern management.

The West Ham boss was in charge of Everton between 2002 and 2013, and has been at the helm at the London Stadium twice, with his second stint starting in December 2019.

The Hammers travel to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, and Spurs will be without manager Antonio Conte as he recovers from gallbladder surgery.

The 53-year-old was on the touchline for his side’s defeat at AC Milan on Tuesday, but following a post-operation check-up will now remain in his home country until he has fully recovered.

Moyes believes there are now so few opportunities for managers to have a break during the current football calendar and has cast doubt on bosses experiencing the kind of longevity he had at Everton.

“We get international breaks and it wouldn’t be wrong if a manager went and had a week off, you can understand it because it is the chance to get a break and you may not get many other opportunities,” the Hammers boss said.

“At the end of the season when you hear us say we need to get away, you can imagine it, because when you sign up to the job, we come back on July 1, and we then don’t finish until May 28th.

“I hope personally our season doesn’t finish until June 7 because that means we are in the Europa Conference League final. If that was the case we have gone from July 1 to June 7 and you are asking a manager to go through that whole period without missing a day or not being in.

“Of course, we get a day off here and there but ultimately you are working every weekend, you are in a hotel every second weekend if you are away from home, so you do see the strains of modern management come through.

“I did 11 years at one club but I am not sure that managers will be able to do long, long stints at clubs because there are bigger stress and health issues.

“But the number of games and with the way the programmes are going, it isn’t getting any easier with European games, playing later on.

“If you look at it, we have had three years with nearly no break. I think this summer will be no different. I know here, we are preparing a tour, we have to come back on July 1.”

West Ham have been struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League this season, but have started to turn things around after a three-game unbeaten run.

A significant win over fellow relegation battlers Everton was followed by back-to-back draws, at high-flying Newcastle and last Saturday at home to Chelsea, and they will be hoping the trend continues against Tottenham.

