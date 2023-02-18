January moves helped Leicester find right balance – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
January moves helped Leicester find right balance – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 10:03 am
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the “balance of the team” (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the “balance of the team” (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has praised the “balance” of his team after Leicester secured back-to-back wins in their recent Premier League outings.

The Foxes picked up a draw against Brighton before going on to score eight goals in their last two Premier League games, beating Aston Villa 4-2 and Tottenham 4-1.

Seven points from those matches saw Leicester up to 13th in the table and manager Rodgers believes an injection of “new energy” from their January arrivals – defenders Victor Kristiansen and Harry Souttar and Brazilian winger Tete – has helped the team.

He told a press conference: “We won’t score four in every single game but the balance of the team is good, players play in the positions that I want them to play in and we have an aggression, leadership from behind.

“Victor and Harry coming in, they’ve showed their qualities in this early stage and having natural width on the wing, (players who) can play in one-v-one situations and secure the ball for you, it means you can attack with better balance.

“That along with the confidence of the players and the work they’ve been putting in, they’ve been working hard all year but I always said the team needed the freshness and needed new energy and the three players have come in and given that.

“It’s also helped everyone else because they’ve then upped their levels. So it’s not rocket science but the players are doing extremely well, working very hard and have been getting the rewards in the last three or four weeks.”

Leicester face a difficult task against in-form Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side are third in the table having beaten Leeds 2-0 on Sunday and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Barcelona on Thursday in the Europa League.

United are also vying to secure their first piece of silverware since 2017 in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at the end of the month and Rodgers has been impressed with their performances this season.

He said: “I look at Manchester United and I see the introduction firstly of new players coming in, (Christian) Eriksen, (Lisandro) Martinez, really outstanding players.

“In Casemiro they’ve got a real world-class player who’s that comforting player for them that’s got experience, he’s always calm, the quality of his game and how he plays is at a high level – but thankfully for us he’s not playing, he’s suspended.

“From the team’s perspective he’s given them a stabilising effect, then Erik and his coaching team, how they’ve been able to coach the players, give them good organisation.

“Then they have a collective group of outstanding players, they’ve done really, really well, they’re up there competing and played a good game (against Barcelona).

“I think their record at home shows they’re a difficult team to play against.”

Youri Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare are in contention for the Foxes after both training this week but former United defender Jonny Evans is still sidelined with a thigh problem.

