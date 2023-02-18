I felt like it could be my day – Stuart Broad after ripping through New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I felt like it could be my day – Stuart Broad after ripping through New Zealand

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 12:41 pm
Stuart Broad, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Devon Conway (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Stuart Broad, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Devon Conway (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Stuart Broad had an early inkling he was about to deliver another seam bowling special for England after his four-wicket blast brought his team to the brink of a memorable victory.

Broad’s brilliance under the lights wrecked New Zealand’s top order on the third night at Mount Maunganui, reducing them to 63 for five chasing a dim and distant 394.

The 36-year-old seamer rolled back the years to conjure a new-ball spell to sit with his finest work – be it 2009 at the Oval, 2015 at Trent Bridge or 2016 at Johannesburg’s bullring – claiming four for 21 in a hypnotic 10-over stint.

Each of his victims was emphatically clean bowled with Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell unable to keep him out as he created mayhem in the notoriously taxing twilight conditions.

The stage had been set perfectly, England’s second innings wrapping up just as the artificial light began to take hold and make batting a more perilous pursuit, and it did not take long for Broad to set off on one of his trademark hot streaks.

“It almost felt inevitable that we were setting the game up to bowl at the right time. It was all set up for us,” he said.

“For me, getting a wicket early always settles me and once I got Conway first I just felt like it could be my day.

“All our conversations throughout the day were not so much about getting runs but about the timing of when to bowl. We knew making early breakthroughs was going to be crucial in the result of this Test match. It’s a different pitch to bowl on under lights.

“I can’t think I’ve done that before (clean bowled four in a row). It was great. I was just trying to take the batter out of the equation.

“I sort of ignored who was at the other end and thought ‘if I hit the pitch as hard as possible, at a length I can’t get driven and I can still hit the stumps then I’ll be in the game’.”

As well as giving Broad the belief he needed, the Conway wicket was special for another reason. Having levelled Australian greats Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the most prolific partnership in Test history on day two with 1,001 wickets in tandem, James Anderson and Broad have now moved out on their own at the top of tree.

“To go past two heroes of mine growing up – certainly we’re not in their category, the quality of those two – but to be up there with Jimmy, I feel very lucky,” he said on BT Sport.

“I’m very blessed to be in the same era as him.”

Unless New Zealand manage a quite spectacular escape from 331 behind, England will take their record under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum to 10 wins from 11 matches.

It is a remarkable record, made all the more incredible by what came before – a dreadful run of one victory in 17.

Such is the scale of the revolution that has taken place, in terms of style as well as statistical improvement, Broad suggested it would have been the perfect time for England’s answer to Australia’s behind-the-scene’s TV show ‘The Test’.

“It’s completely unrecognisable. It’s a bit of a shame there’s not a fly-on-the-wall documentary on it because it’s been amazing to be part of,” he said.

“I’m so lucky to see it first hand. Every day Baz (McCullum) walks in he’s like ‘what a job this is. What a gig I’ve got’.

“Everything is positive, it’s not fake. Honestly, since June I can’t remember hearing a negative word in the dressing room. It’s phenomenal to watch up close, how Baz and Stokesy go about their business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented