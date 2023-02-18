Wout Weghorst sees room for improvement after hectic start to life at Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wout Weghorst sees room for improvement after hectic start to life at Man Utd

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 1:37 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 1:43 pm
Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst (Adam Davy/PA)

Wout Weghorst feels things can only get better after a positive start to his Manchester United career.

The 30-year-old Dutchman joined United in January on a loan deal from Burnley until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign in Turkey with Besiktas.

Weghorst has started all nine games since joining Erik ten Hag’s side, and scored his first goal in the Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest last month.

Wout Weghorst scores his first goal for Manchester United
Wout Weghorst scores his first goal for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)

United return to Premier League action against Leicester on Sunday, when Weghorst will be aiming to help strengthen the team’s hold on a Champions League spot.

“It’s good and I’m happy. That’s the thing that I wanted before I came here, to be part of it, to be important and the start overall is good,” Weghorst told the club’s media.

“There is room for improvement and things can go better but, as a beginning, the most important thing is that we are keeping on track like we are doing now by winning the games.

“Of course you want to have as much of a contribution in it by scoring goals and feeling important. There is a little bit of room for improvement still, but we keep going.”

Weghorst hopes it will not be long before he can celebrate a goal at Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst is still awaiting a goal at Old Trafford
Wout Weghorst is still awaiting a goal at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Whether it’s the first one or not, at the end as a striker you want to score goals,” Weghorst said.

“That’s the best feeling, the most amazing feeling and is what you are doing it for as a striker.

“I am waiting for the first one here at Old Trafford. Unfortunately it has taken a little bit too long already for myself, but I have to stay quiet and just work really hard and do my thing.

“Then hopefully that will come soon. I think that will be a special moment.”

United will be looking to maintain momentum on their return to action following the 2-2 draw away at Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Marcus Rashford scored one and set up another as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Barcelona
Marcus Rashford scored one and set up another as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Barcelona (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial missed the trip to Spain because of injury, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer were suspended.

Ten Hag said he was not sure if any of the injured trio would return against Leicester, but is happy to welcome back the suspended duo.

“You don’t want to miss them in the squad, in Barcelona. They are important players for our team,” the United boss said.

“They are back in the squad (for Sunday), which is good. That will strengthen the squad, so we will have a good team.”

Midfielder Casemiro, however, must serve the last of his three-game domestic ban.

