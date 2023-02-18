Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres fire Coventry to victory at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres fire Coventry to victory at Rotherham

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 5:17 pm
Coventry claimed victory at Rotherham (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Coventry further rekindled their Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes with a 2-0 victory at Rotherham.

Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres struck in the second half to seal back-to-back wins for Mark Robins, who got a valuable three points at his former club.

Defeat sucks Rotherham further into the battle at the other end of the table as Matt Taylor suffered disappointment in his 250th game as a manager.

Rotherham pushed for an early opener and after seeing Jordan Hugill’s header from a corner chalked off, skipper Ollie Rathbone drove just wide after latching onto a poor header from former Millers loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Coventry’s first effort on goal came from midfielder Gustavo Hamer but it was easily gathered by Viktor Johansson.

Johansson was called into action again when fellow Swede Gyokeres led an attack on his own and tried to fire in at the near post.

Another chance fell the way of Rathbone on the edge of the box but this time he volleyed over the bar left-footed.

A ball into the Rotherham six-yard box by Jake Bidwell caused panic but Conor Coventry was able to clear despite coming under heavy pressure from Kasey Palmer.

Rathbone then laid on a great chance for Hugill but the striker could not direct his header beyond Ben Wilson.

Coventry took the lead after 47 minutes with their first attack of the second half. Bidwell managed to pick out Allen unmarked and he poked a shot low past Johansson.

The visitors threatened a second on the counter-attack when Gyokeres was put through by Hamer but he was just beaten to the ball by Johansson before he could get a shot away.

Rotherham tried to crank up the pressure and a succession of set-pieces eventually led to a chance falling to substitute Tariqe Fosu, but his shot dribbled harmlessly wide.

Coventry again threatened on the break and Gyokeres was put in on goal by Callum Doyle. He managed to skip past two Rotherham defenders before dragging wide of goal.

Millers manager Taylor went with three up top in a bid to net an equaliser in the final 15 minutes.

Substitutes Georgie Kelly, Tom Eaves and Conor Washington led the line but the next opportunity fell to Chiedozie Ogbene and he blasted way off target.

And Coventry’s victory was sealed two minutes into stoppage time when Eaves was caught out in the middle of the park. Hamer eventually worked the ball to Gyokeres and he lashed it beyond Johansson into the bottom corner.

