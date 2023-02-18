Stevie May snatches victory for St Johnstone to increase Dundee United’s misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stevie May snatches victory for St Johnstone to increase Dundee United’s misery

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 5:19 pm
Stevie May scored twice for St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stevie May scored twice for St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stevie May was St Johnstone’s hero as they heaped more cinch Premiership misery on Tayside rivals Dundee United with a 2-1 win at Tannadice.

The striker netted twice either side of a Dylan Levitt goal to secure the victory that moved Saints 10 points clear of the bottom-of-the table Tangerines.

The result piles more pressure on United boss Liam Fox, with his side now having lost five games in a row.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews was called into action in just the second minute when United’s Aziz Behich burst down the left and hit a low angled shot which Matthews saved at his near post.

Saints had a half-chance of their own when Cammy MacPherson let fly with a speculative long-range effort but home keeper Mark Birighitti made a comfortable save.

Shortly afterwards, Adam Montgomery sent a wicked low ball across the face of the United goal but there were no takers in a St Johnstone shirt.

May then tried his luck with an effort that just flew past Birighitti’s left-hand post.

However, the deadlock was finally broken after 31 minutes when Melker Hallberg took his time before hitting an inch-perfect cross from the right, with May producing a sweet first-time volley that gave Birighitti no chance.

The players headed down the tunnel at the break with a section of the home support directing their anger towards club sporting director Tony Asghar.

United had a chance at the start of the second half when Kai Fotheringham sent a cross in from the left with the ball eventually being cleared off the Saints line by Dan Phillips.

However, chances were few and far between, with a MacPherson effort from just outside the United box in the 62nd minute flying well over.

Fotheringham had a close-range opportunity of his own from a Charlie Mulgrew knock-down but could not get enough on the ball and Matthews made a comfortable save.

Saints had an opening soon after when Nicky Clark found time and space in the home box but the former United striker’s shot was too close to Birighitti who gathered.

The home side then equalised in the 81st minute when Levitt hit a superb strike from 30 yards that beat Matthews at his left-hand post.

However, Saints incredibly took the lead once more just a minute later when Mulgrew played a ball back to Birighitti who took a touch but May slid in to fire into the net.

The keeper was injured in the process and had to be replaced by Jack Newman.

United then had a chance to draw level again but substitute Rory MacLeod dragged his shot well wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Stevie May scored twice for St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show

Editor's Picks

Most Commented