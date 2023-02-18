James Tavernier double helps Rangers cruise to victory at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Tavernier double helps Rangers cruise to victory at Livingston

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 5:21 pm
Rangers captain James Tavernier scores from spot against Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers captain James Tavernier scores from spot against Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)

James Tavernier grabbed a double as Rangers overcame Livingston 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena to set them up for the Old Firm Cup final next week.

The Gers skipper scored with a penalty in the 24th minute and, after Livi’s Stephane Omeonga was sent off by referee David Dickinson in the 77th minute for a second yellow card offence, Tavernier curled the ball high past keeper Shamal George from the resultant free-kick.

Substitute Kemar Roofe added a third to ensure Michael Beale extended his record since becoming Gers boss to 13 wins and a draw and keep the Govan men nine points behind leaders Celtic, who beat Aberdeen 4-0, as the two Glasgow giants now turn their attention to the ViaPlay Cup final at Hampden Park next Sunday which promises to be an enthralling clash.

With injuries to Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram, which will be the subject of interest ahead of next week’s final, Beale reshuffled his side.

Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala and striker Alfredo Morelos came back in with the steadying influence of Connor Goldson restored to central defence.

Livi, with Sean Kelly and Omeonga in for Jason Holt and Bruce Anderson, had to defend a couple of early corners before Tavernier drove a shot from distance over the bar.

The visitors took control and Sakala had the ball in the net from a Morelos cross in the 11th minute but was ruled offside.

A better Tavernier effort from distance was well saved by Livi keeper Shamal George before he got the breakthrough.

A clear pull on Morelos’ jersey by Livingston’s James Penrice as the Colombia international tried to get to a cross was missed by referee Dickinson but after a VAR check he went over to look at his monitor and pointed to the spot, with Tavernier slamming his spot kick past George.

Moments later at the other end, as Livingston responded, Penrice missed from six yards after captain Nicky Devlin’s long throw landed at his feet.

There was another VAR check when Kent went down in the Livi box under a challenge by Devlin but an earlier offside against the Gers attacker was upheld.

George beat away a powerful drive from Sakala early in the second half but the Govan club’s lead remained fragile and on the artificial surface against a dogged home side they just could not reach top gear.

In the 66th minute former Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly miscued a terrific cross from Devlin to let the Light Blues off the hook and moments later George had to race from his line to block a shot from Kent.

Amid a series of substitutions Roofe replaced Sakala and seconds later drove a shot wide of George’s far post.

Livingston’s belief increased but then diminished when Omeonga, booked in the first half, was sent packing for tripping Roofe at the edge of the Livingston box.

Tavernier stepped up and curled the ball into the top corner from 20 yards and, when Roofe pounced amid a goalmouth melee following a Borna Barisic free-kick to thrash in the third, the points were Ibrox-bound.

It was a deserved win for Rangers but they will have to produce better when they face relentless Celtic next weekend where the first major trophy of the season is up for grabs.

