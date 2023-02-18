Warnock works his magic as Huddersfield beat Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warnock works his magic as Huddersfield beat Birmingham

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 5:23 pm
Huddersfield’s manager Neil Warnock celebrates (PA)
Huddersfield's manager Neil Warnock celebrates (PA)

Neil Warnock made a dream return to management as Huddersfield ended an eight-match winless run in all competitions by beating Birmingham 2-1.

Joseph Hungbo and Jaheim Headley scored their first goals for the Terriers either side of half-time to bring them from behind after Troy Deeney had given Birmingham an early lead.

Huddersfield’s victory, their first since December 29th, moves them up one place in the table to 22nd and two points away from safety.

It was announced on Monday that 74-year-old Warnock was coming out of retirement  to take over at his former club, who he led to promotion to the second tier in his first spell in charge in 1995.

He made seven changes to the team that started the 3-0 midweek defeat at Stoke, with only Tom Lees, Headley, Jack Rudoni and captain Jonathan Hogg keeping their places.

But the hosts got off to a poor start and found themselves behind in the sixth minute, when Birmingham captain Deeney bundled the ball home from close range from former Huddersfield man Juninho Bacuna’s left-footed cross.

Huddersfield responded well, though, and nearly equalised within a couple of minutes as Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy spilt a searching free-kick from Hogg and young French midfielder Etienne Camara hit the post from a shot with his outstretched left foot.

Warnock’s side slowly began to ease themselves into the game and drew level in the 25th minute, hitting the visitors on the break from a corner.

Latching onto a quick roll-out from goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, Headley fed Hungbo down the left and the Watford loanee cut inside and fired the ball into the top corner.

Birmingham went close to going back in front in the 39th minute, with Bilokapic turning Bacuna’s effort around the post after the midfielder fired Maxime Colin’s pull-back goalwards.

Down at the other end, Ruddy was unable to hold onto Headley’s stinging drive but Birmingham managed to clear.

The second-half started in lively fashion, with Deeney’s diving header hitting the post from Emmanuel Longelo’s cross seconds after the restart.

And within a few minutes Huddersfield went in front with Colin misjudging Bilokapic’s long kick and allowing Headley to get in behind and drill the ball into the bottom corner.

Town were really brimming with confidence after the goal and it took two good blocks on the line from Bacuna on the hour mark, firstly to deny Matthew Lowton and then Danny Ward, to keep the score at 2-1.

Deeney had another chance to double his tally in the 70th minute, but the veteran forward sent his effort over the crossbar from point-blank range.

Birmingham continued to press for the equaliser with Bilokapic thwarting Auston Trusty’s attempt from close range in the 74th minute and Bacuna shooting wide in the final moments.

But it was not to be for John Eustace’s men and their misery was compounded by a nasty-looking injury for Krystian Bielik, who was stretched off the field in the 81st minute following a clash with Camara, leading to 12 minutes added-on time and a nail-biting finish for Warnock.

