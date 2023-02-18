Port Vale rediscover home comforts with win over Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Forrester’s 60th-minute goal earned Port Vale a first home win in six attempts against ponderous 10-man Exeter.

Away keeper Gary Woods repeatedly thwarted a Valiants side with the bit between its teeth after claiming only one point from five matches at Vale Park.

But this game got away from Exeter when Rekeem Harper foolishly fouled Ben Garrity in midfield only 11 minutes after a 48th-minute caution for upending the hosts’ outstanding player, Funso Ojo, resulting in his dismissal.

When played restarted Pierce Sweeney cleared Gavin Massey’s low delivery from the line, but the ball fell for defender Forrester to drive home his first Port Vale goal following a summer transfer from Stoke.

Woods beat out a close-range Matty Taylor header and repelled efforts from Ojo and Aaron Donnelly before half-time.

The visiting keeper hurt himself colliding with the woodwork as he bravely pawed out Taylor’s free-kick following Harper’s first booking.

But Woods was unable to bail out his teammate a second time. And Port Vale comfortably preserved their advantage, despite eight added minutes, to climb above Exeter – who did not manage a shot on target – in the middle of the League One standings.