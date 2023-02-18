Swindon come from behind at Salford to give Jody Morris his first win as boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jody Morris secured a first victory as Swindon boss as the Robins came from behind to defeat Salford 2-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

Ryan Watson handed the Ammies a dream start inside four minutes when he caressed a precise effort low into the bottom corner.

However, the visitors – who had lost Morris’ opening three games in charge – responded positively and were rewarded before the half hour mark.

Jacob Wakeling produced a moment of magic when his innovative flick nestled into the far corner beyond a despairing Alex Cairns.

Salford, unbeaten at home in eight fixtures dating back to November, should have re-established their lead before half-time.

But Matt Smith struck the post from an offside position and then had a strike ricochet off the crossbar from a dangerous position.

The hosts’ wastefulness in front of goal was then punished after the restart when substitute Ronan Darcy’s cutback was converted by Elliot Watt into his own net.

Despite the best efforts of a lively Smith and defender Theo Vassell, Swindon held on for a valuable three points.