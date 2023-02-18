Three and easy for Peterborough at Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough secured a League One double over Morecambe with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

After two successive defeats Darren Ferguson’s side produced an excellent first-half display and scored three times in the opening half-hour as the Shrimps lost at home for the first time in 10 games.

The Posh took the lead in the 13th minute through Jake Taylor. The midfielder tried his luck with a right-footed shot from distance that took a wicked deflection off a Morecambe defender and looped over Connor Ripley.

The visitors doubled their lead nine minutes later with a gift from the normally reliable Ripley. Joe Ward struck a free-kick from the edge of the box which went through the Morecambe wall and somehow slipped through the goalkeeper’s grasp.

Luck was again on Posh’s side in the 29th minute when Kwame Poku’s shot from the right side of the area was diverted past the wrong-footed Ripley by Shrimps’ defender Jacob Bedeau.

Morecambe attempted to hit back just before the break with Liam Shaw forcing a fine save from Will Norris and Farrend Rawson hitting a post with a close-range header.

The hosts wasted a golden chance to pull one back on the hour when an unmarked Shaw headed wide from Adam Mayor’s corner, while Rawson missed another glaring opportunity from a Mayor set-piece.