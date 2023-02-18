Lewis Wing secures Wycombe’s win over Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Wing’s first-half strike ensured Wycombe saw off fellow Sky Bet League One play-off contenders Bolton 1-0 at Adams Park.

Having scored twice against Derby last week, Wing finished off a corner routine deep into first-half stoppage time to make it six in his last eight.

Bolton should have scored in the third minute, with captain Ricardo Santos’ shot cannoning off the underside of the bar.

Wycombe also saw James Trafford keep out Sam Vokes’ header as Brandon Hanlan squandered another chance one-on-one with Trafford.

An injury to Jack Grimmer on the half-hour mark led to nine minutes of first-half stoppage time, and from his own corner, Wing received the ball back and his fierce shot beat Trafford at his near post.

Bolton cranked up the pressure in the second half with substitute Declan John shooting over the bar, and Wycombe’s penalty area was under siege from Randell Williams’ long throw.

Max Stryjek’s fingertips kept out a late Elias Kachunga overhead kick, and Wycombe held on for a 13th clean sheet of the season.