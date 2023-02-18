Hull and Preston share spoils in stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull and Preston battled to a hard-fought goalless draw in the Sky Bet Championship.

A real scrap between two mid-table sides at the MKM Stadium finished all square with neither able to produce the necessary inspiration in front of goal.

Liam Rosenior’s side made it six home games on the bounce without defeat, whilst North End have now gone four games without victory.

A shot-shy first-half performance will worry Preston boss Ryan Lowe, but it was another point in the bank on the road.

Lowe made a trio of changes after Wednesday’s home draw against Luton. Ben Woodburn, Ryan Ledson and Liam Delap returned to the starting line-up.

The Tigers made four swaps from the side soundly beaten at Norwich in midweek with Greg Docherty, Xavier Simons, Ozan Tufan and Dimitrios Pelkas the players to come in.

Both sides observed graciously observed a minute’s silence for the people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey, the homeland of Hull owner Acun Ilicali, and Syria.

The visitors were the first to show as Delap fired a powerful effort into the side netting after beating Alfie Jones.

Irishman Cyrus Christie had the first chance for the Tigers as he hit an effort wide of the mark.

Colombian striker Oscar Estupinan forced a decent save from Freddie Woodman from his scuffed shot, with Docherty only able to head Pelkas’ decent delivery from the resultant corner wide of the mark.

On the stroke of half-time, Woodman ensured the visitors went into half-time level when he produced a great save to keep out Docherty’s deflected effort after a scramble.

And Woodman was at it again after the restart as he kept out Pelkas.

Down the other end, Troy Parrott could only shoot wide of the mark from Tom Cannon’s pull back just before the hour.

North End continued to threaten and Brad Potts blasted an effort over the bar as Lowe’s charges tried to bang down the door.

The returning Tufan did well to create a chance from himself but only struck tamely straight at Woodman.

Influential midfielder Alan Browne went searching for a fourth goal of the season as his long-range effort went over the bar and Lowe’s visitors again tried to sneak a late winner as Matt Ingram held Alvaro Fernandez’s header.