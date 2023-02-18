Stockport stun Stevenage with goals from Will Collar and Ryan Rydel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Collar and Ryan Rydel were on target as Stockport notched a thrilling 2-0 win against second-placed Stevenage in League Two.

County’s fourth straight win was well deserved as Stevenage’s mini-blip continued to leave them without a win in four.

In-form Stockport almost struck early when Callum Camps’ 20-yard shot was well gathered by goalkeeper Toby Savin.

At the other end, Jordan Roberts got the better of Stockport’s Chris Hussey before his crisp drive was well saved by Ben Hinchliffe.

Stockport went ahead in the 34th minute when Myles Hippolyte dragged a low cross back into the path of Collar, and the midfielder side-footed home from eight yards.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans made a triple change at the break and one of the subs, Jake Taylor, forced Hinchliffe into a save just before the hour mark.

Hinchliffe denied Taylor again soon after, this time from distance.

Stockport almost went two clear when Akil Wright scooped over at the far post after Savin had spilled a routine cross.

They sealed victory in added time when sub Rydel coolly converted Collar’s cross.