Henry Sandat scores first senior goal as Southend see off Gateshead

Teenager Henry Sandat fired Southend to a fourth successive victory as Gateshead left Roots Hall with a 1-0 defeat in their National League clash.

Sandat had been named on the bench but an injury sustained by Harry Cardwell during the warm-up gave the 17-year-old his chance which he seized by netting in the fifth minute.

A shot by Callum Powell was parried away by goalkeeper Filip Marschall but it fell into the path of Sandat who duly notched his first senior goal.

Gateshead’s Aaron Martin was sent off in the 34th minute for shoving Gus Scott-Morriss to the floor as the visitors slipped to a defeat which left them in the relegation zone.