Plymouth held as Fleetwood defence stands firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth slipped off the top of League One as Fleetwood earned a hard-fought goalless draw at Home Park.

After two wins on the spin Argyle could not get going against their well organised visitors and struggled to find the finishing edge they displayed in back to back 3-1 wins over Portsmouth and at Oxford.

The draw means Argyle slip behind promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, 5-2 winners over MK Dons, on goal difference.

Argyle’s best chance came in the 88th minute when substitute Bali Mumba’s dipping drive was tipped over the bar by Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch.

From the resulting corner Matt Butcher’s curling shot from the right whizzed just past the far post.

Niall Ennis also went close following a goalmouth scramble but that was as close as Plymouth got to breaking down a stubborn visiting defence.

Argyle’s Callum Wright profited from a neat one-two with 14-goal striker Ryan Hardie in the first half but his cross was just ahead of Finn Azaz diving in at far post.

Hardie’s 45th-minute cross also begged for a finish after he beat Lynch at the near post, but none was forthcoming.

In the 58th minute Jack Marriott beat the offside trap but smashed wide and skipper Josh Vela fired wide minutes later when well placed.