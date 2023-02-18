Altrincham get back to winning ways against Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Altrincham returned to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over Woking.

Third-placed Woking took the lead after 13 minutes when Marcus Dackers headed home Jake Hessenthaler’s cross from the left.

The Robins reacted well, with Miles Welch-Hayes and Jordan Hulme going close, and Regan Linney levelled in the 25th minute from the penalty spot on his first start for the club.

Altrincham, who had lost their previous four league games, went ahead after 69 minutes through Maxi Oyedele, who converted Linney’s cross.

The hosts then wrapped up the three points in the 87th minute when Josh Lundstram scored after more good work from Linney.