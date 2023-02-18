Paul Hurst hails ‘big victory’ for Grimsby after comeback win at Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst hailed a “big victory” after his side came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Northampton.

Northampton led at half-time through Sam Hoskins’ 17th goal of the season.

But Luke Waterfall fired the Mariners level with 16 minutes remaining and Anthony Glennon headed home a stoppage-time winner to snatch the points.

Hurst said: “Everyone feels better when you get a victory. It’s a big victory.

“I wanted to do something a little bit different with the formation but we weren’t brave enough on the ball in the first half.

“We were OK and created some chances but the wide areas are key when you’re playing against wing-backs, trying to create overloads, and we didn’t do that anywhere near enough.

“I could have left it but I changed it at half-time and the lads did extremely well and it was a real squad effort today.

“At half-time we were on the wrong side of the scoreline but there wasn’t a lot in the game and we should have had a penalty for a blatant handball in the first half.

“I didn’t see it at the time but it has to be a penalty so that was frustrating and I didn’t feel we were getting much from the officials out there.

“Thankfully, in the end, we got the goals and it’s a great victory in front of another great following.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady accused his players of being ‘too soft’ after the latest setback in a run of just nine points from nine games.

“I’m very disappointed that we didn’t manage the game better and see it out,” said Brady.

“It’s a game we should have won but we defended poorly down the left-hand side in two moments.

“The crosses shouldn’t have been allowed in the first place and then we didn’t defend them well enough and to concede two headers in those positions, it’s not good enough.

“At 1-0, I felt we had opportunities to go and put the game to bed. We didn’t take them but we should still manage the game better and that’s the thing which has cost us most today.

“We have to stand up and be strong and manage the game loads better than we did and we have to be better all over, individually and collectively.

“I think it’s all too soft at the moment and it starts with me as the manager to make sure we come back in on Monday and get it right.”