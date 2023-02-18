Mark Kennedy stunned to see Lincoln’s clash with Portsmouth end goalless

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy felt he had just watched “the most unlikely 0-0” draw following his side’s stalemate with Portsmouth.

The defensively impressive Imps have conceded just one goal in six games, but Kennedy was left wanting more once again after yet another stalemate at Sincil Bank.

It was a fifth draw in six home games and the Lincolnshire faithful are growing frustrated at a lack of wins on home soil.

“It’s the most unlikely 0-0 that I’ve ever seen,” Kennedy said. “Both teams played some really good football and both teams turned up trying to win a game of football.

“I thought it was a really entertaining game. I thought (goalkeeper) Carl Rushworth was worked in the last 15 minutes and their keeper made some good saves.

“It was an unlikely 0-0. I thought we were stretched a bit at the end of the game, so I’m pleased with the clean sheet.

“I’m really big on square pegs in square holes and I thought playing that shape would mean we wouldn’t be too badly disrupted.

“I changed the shape, but I thought that would disrupt the group less than playing boys in positions they weren’t used to.

“From a defensive point of view it didn’t quite connect as well as I hoped.

“I’d have hoped we would have been better but we’ll take the point and move on.”

Pompey missed the chance to cut the gap on the play-off places as they dropped points.

Head coach John Mousinho said: “I thought it was an excellent performance for the majority of the game.

“We had a horrific start conceding a great chance, but after that we settled down and dealt with a very good and energetic Lincoln side who have a very good home record.

“We dominated from the kick-off in the second half. We had opportunities. We didn’t create the best chances until the last 15 minutes, but we created good opportunities.

“When we create those opportunities we need to make more from them.

“Overall, I’m very, very pleased with the performance. We just need to turn those into results and win the game.

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t put the cherry on top of the performance in the second half.

“It’s what happens when you come away from home, and even when you play at home, if you do stay in the game long enough then the games open up.

“It opened up and we had some chances. Lincoln put in a huge shift and I thought we’d get chances and we did.

“We just couldn’t take them unfortunately.”